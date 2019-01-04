BULLHEAD CITY — Any athlete age 50 years or older can still register for the 2019 Bullhead City/Laughlin Senior Games at www.seniorgames.co. Registration ends today at the close of business.
BULLHEAD CITY — It’s a mystery.
KINGMAN — Mohave County supervisors on Monday will hear a presentation about a water conference held in December.
BULLHEAD CITY — The spring semester is just around the corner for Mohave Community College.
PHOENIX (AP) — Retired U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl said Wednesday that Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings should teach senators that they have to take special effort in the future to avoid making such hearings appear too political and too rowdy.
PHOENIX (AP) — The legal case of whether former Phoenix metro sheriff Joe Arpaio will still have a criminal record despite his pardon by President Donald Trump is one step closer to moving forward after the U.S. Justice Department decided not to oppose the appointment of a special prosecutor…
BEIJING (AP) — China’s burgeoning space program achieved a lunar milestone on Thursday: landing a probe on the mysterious and misnamed “dark” side of the moon.
WASHINGTON (AP) — With President Donald Trump warning that it “could be a long time” before the partial shutdown of the government ends, concerns are rising about potential economic damage given that the shutdown is coinciding with other threats.
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The last time Nevada won its first 14 games in a season, the Wolf Pack played in the Far Western Conference and Harry S. Truman was president.
BULLHEAD CITY — The T-birds played better during the second day of the Red Mountain College Showcase in Mesa, Ariz., on Thursday than they did during the first day Wednesday.
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Utah got its Pac-12 season off to a stumbling start, struggling against Arizona State’s defensive pressure while watching the Sun Devils take off in transition.
TUSCON (AP) — Brandon Williams had 14 points and six assists to lead a balanced Arizona attack and the Wildcats opened defense of their Pac-12 regular-season title with a 64-56 victory over Colorado on Thursday night.
BULLHEAD CITY — Any athlete age 50 years or older can still register for the 2019 Bullhead City/Laughlin Senior Games at www.seniorgames.co. Registration ends today at the close of business.
Commented