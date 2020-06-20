WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign said six staff members helping set up for his Saturday night rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have tested positive for coronavirus.
The campaign’s communications director, Tim Murtaugh, said in a statement that “quarantine procedures” immediately were initiated and no staff member who tested positive would attend the event. He said no one who had immediate contact with those staffers would attend, either.
Murtaugh said campaign staff members are tested for COVID-19 as part of the campaign’s safety protocols.
Campaign officials said everyone attending the rally would be given temperature checks before they pass through security. They also be given masks to wear, if they wanted, and hand sanitizer at the 19,000-seat BOK Center.
The rally was expected to be the largest indoor gathering in the world during the pandemic.
Tulsa has seen cases of COVID-19 spike in the past week, and the local health department director asked that the rally be postponed. But Gov. Kevin Stitt said it would be safe. The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Friday denied a request that everyone who attended the indoor rally wear a mask, and few in the crowd outside Saturday were wearing them.
