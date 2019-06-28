BULLHEAD CITY — Weather is usually a consideration for those thinking of attending an event in July in Bullhead City.
The first Family Fun Festival, scheduled for July 10 at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, may change that a bit.
The event is hosted by the fieldhouse and by Anderson Auto Group, which owns dealerships in Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City and Kingman.
Joleen Stein, event coordinator at the fieldhouse, said the festival is planned as summer fun for the whole family, with activities targeting kids of all ages in particular.
The event will include jumbo field games, an obstacle course, a bounce house, raffles and vendors, Stein said.
The concession stands also will be open, offering everything from burgers and hotdogs to popcorn and pretzels, with soda and water to wash it down.
Cost to attend is $5, which covers one adult and one child. An additional $5 would cover two more children, Stein said.
Admission includes wristbands permitting all games, face-painting and raffle tickets.
“We wanted to make it cheap and affordable for every family in the community,” Stein said.
One activity to look for is the bungee run: each participant will be hooked to a bungee cord and fight the tension in racing an opponent across a soft inflated surface to the finish line.
Raffle prizes will include squirt guns, gift baskets, kids’ dentistry sets and food gift cards.
Anderson Auto Group will have four vehicles on display at the event. The Bullhead City Noon Kiwanis Club will help with the booths.
Stein said she and fieldhouse General Manager Ed Catalfamo were looking to put on a big community event for families that would be fun and exciting, and were approached by Anderson Auto Group representatives, and the Family Fun Festival was born. She said plans are for the festival to take place every year, and possibly multiple times a year.
Stein said it will be, like a pair of May grand opening events, an opportunity for community members to explore the building and see what it has to offer. She said she’s expecting a few thousand to attend.
“We just want the community to love the fieldhouse and want it to succeed,” she said.
Stein said the festival, which runs from 2 to 8 p.m., could prove to be the air-conditioned answer to summer cabin fever.
“I was born and raised here,” she said. “If I could find something indoors that’s fun and inexpensive and get my family out and about, I think that is a huge win for everyone.”
The fieldhouse, owned and operated by the Colorado River Union High School District and paid for by a district-wide bond issue, is at 3663 Bullhead Parkway, just north of the Mohave Crossroads shopping center.
The event still is accepting vendors. Anyone interested in more information about vendor opportunities is asked to contact Stein at 928-219-3030.
