BULLHEAD CITY — With businesses around Mohave County in the process of reopening, I’m counting the days until Laughlin movie theaters again welcome ticket buyers and popcorn eaters.
That’s because I’m among a fading swath of the population that still enjoys going to movies at a cineplex, an auditorium, an old-fashioned theater.
For now, let’s break down a pair of recent efforts, each of which is a noble nod to days gone by…
“RIVERDALE”
Based on Archie Comics, the series “Riverdale” — which recently kicked off its fourth season — makes a vampy transition from page to screen.
As of this writing, I am halfway through Season 3 of this bloody valentine, all the rage when it debuted in 2017 spotlighting the ginger-head man Archie and his high school gang: Betty, Veronica and Jughead, the last of whom doubles as our voice-over narrator.
As anyone who has witnessed one episode of this addictive spectacle would attest, this isn’t your parents’ Archie.
From its maiden episode, there’s a brooding “Twilight” vibe (no coincidence that’s the name of the local drive-in) that complements a sibling-style murder mystery. Don’t be fooled by colorful aesthetics and typical teen-age drama, because Riverdale is now rivaling Chicago for homicides and body bags.
As Jughead asserts in one of his chapter headers: There will be blood.
Even so, there is a great deal of fun to be had thanks to pop-culture references, musical interludes (a smartphone’s ringtone plays the 1958 tune “Lollipop”) along with fanciful monikers: Cherry Bombshell; the drug jingle-jangle; Evelyn Evernever; a gang member named Sweet Pea; and Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe (its building is a real-life diner in British Columbia).
Some present-day brand names get slightly altered: Fibes instead of Forbes, TGI Thursday’s and RROTC.
What’s more, the show’s creators have served up vital, recurring roles for capable
middle-aged stars: Molly Ringwald, outstanding Skeet Ulrich, Robin Givens and the late Luke Perry, well-cast as Archie’s dad. Among the handful of regular youths, Lili Reinhart as Betty comes across as most authentic and naturally unspoiled.
That said, they’re undermined by countless coincidences; time and again, a character will surface precisely when others discuss him or her. At turns, you may find yourself muttering or emitting a heavy sigh.
In the overstuffed and inflated Season 2, Episode 18 gets bogged down with excessive singing and dancing; you’ll think that you’ve stumbled upon “La La Land” or “American Idol” when it’s actually Riverdale High’s rehearsals for “Carrie: The Musical.”
Naturally, their theatrical production gives way to more murders and mayhem. By Season 3, we’re so accustomed to killings, brawls and bizarre incidents, they become Riverdale’s ho-hum norm. When asked about the absurd game Gryphons & Gargoyles, Veronica replies that she can’t be successful by “prancing around in a deer carcass.”
The series’ producers ought to follow her advice.
“HOLLYWOOD”
This new miniseries (only seven episodes) depicts Tinseltown circa late-1940s, when ambitious actors and filmmakers who would do almost anything to reach the pinnacle of stardom.
The show’s generic title gives us a sense of the self-
importance on display, though “Hollywoodland” would’ve been more accurate — if only a 2006 movie hadn’t beaten Netflix to the punch.
As viewers navigate through the city, which includes a gas station (run by Dylan McDermott, at his finest) that provides extra-curricular services, we meet aspiring folks in their 20s and 30s.
The established producers, agents and studio heads all have egos to match the gravitas of the actors who portray them: Jim Parsons, Holland Taylor, Rob Reiner and an exceptional Joe Mantello.
The series’ production values are second to none, brilliant to a fault: Every moment looks pristine and fussed over. Of course, it would be ill-advised to recreate Hollywood’s glory days without glorious cinematography.
Artistic license is taken to towering heights.
Indeed, what burns in this spotlight above all is the movie industry’s agenda flaunting homosexuality, women’s lib, workplace harassment, greed and male chauvinists.
As this project races toward the finish line, its teleplay roars with feisty determination and passion, ensuring its put-upon creatures will scratch and claw their way to notoriety.
In that regard, “Tiger King” has nothing on “Hollywood.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.