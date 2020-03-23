Due to government-mandated closures of all casinos and nonessential businesses in Nevada, the Laughlin Entertainer magazine will be taking a one month hiatus as well. We look forward to resuming business when it is safe for the resorts to open again. If we receive any updates, they will be posted to the Laughlin Entertainer Facebook page.
We'd like to thank our readers for your support and want you to know that we are prepared to resume printing and eager to bring back all of your entertainment news in the near future! In the meantime, our other News West Publishing products will continue production to bring you the latest news, including the Mohave Daily News, Laughlin Times and Needles Desert Star.
Keep safe and stay positive, our community will persevere!
