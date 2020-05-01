BULLHEAD CITY — Since we haven’t been allowed to dine inside restaurants or step inside Laughlin theaters for upward of six weeks, I’ve alternated between reviewing TV movies and series. Microwaveable meals are the order of the day, the night and the month.
Until organized sports return, I shall keep logging into Netflix to take various shows for a spin. Despite this column’s advice to avoid “Tiger King” and “Too Hot to Handle,” I’m convinced that anybody with access to streaming services has watched both programs. Initially, I had no intention of catching either spectacle, but such intentions dissolved like New Year’s resolutions.
Thanks to recommendations by colleague Melanie Nelson, I’ve quietly enjoyed “All American” and “Riverdale,” each of which stands one head above the competition. The latter series, based on Archie Comics, boasts an intriguing mix of pop-culture references and dark flourishes that held the attention of this viewer, who hasn’t read a comic book in decades.
Among other options on Netflix’s menu, I have yet to partake of “Never Have I Ever,” chiefly because its trailer oozes mediocrity. Is the show’s targeted audience pre-teens, high school seniors or anybody willing to endure juvenile antics and sophomoric discourse? I’m in no hurry to find out.
The Beatles crooned that love is all you need; the series “Love” is all I need. As for the British creation “Lovesick” (one of my nicknames, no thanks to my surname), its medicine goes down easily in small doses. Until next Friday, when I expound on the new miniseries “Hollywood” — whose generic name belies its potential — here is one man’s take on two of a kind:
“LOVE”
The brainchild of co-star Paul Rust and filmmaker Judd Apatow, this gutsy romantic-comedy reeled me in because of its audacity: The knack of a 30-plus, on-set tutor — with saucer-sized eyeglasses and large nose to match his odd persona — somehow scoring dates with younger, attractive ladies. While wondering if the hero’s appeal stems from his awkward demeanor, his “weird” appearance or modest income, you’ll suddenly find yourself immersed several episodes in.
The primary love interest emerges in the form of Gillian Jacobs (best-known for “Community”), whose player struggles with addictions to drugs, alcohol, sex — you get the idea. Demonstrating as much wonderment as its spectators, the show’s cameramen and rotating raft of directors (including Rust and John Slattery of “Mad Men” lore) tinge the proceedings with enough suspense and creativity to sustain interest. There’s no paucity of real-life cultural references, which Apatow has established as a calling card; what’s more, his youngest daughter Iris (a dead-ringer for mother Leslie Mann) has a substantial role in “Love.”
Whether the series’ co-creators lived vicariously through their protagonist Gus will remain their secret. What’s obvious is that — within its array of characters, routines and conflicts — there’s something relatable for every viewer.
“LOVESICK”
This unconventional offering from across the pond (shot in Scotland) neither minces words nor holds back: Its maiden U.S. episode aired in 2015 with the godforsaken title — I’m not making this up — “Scrotal Recall.” On that note, we follow the path of late-20s ladies man Dylan (Johnny Flynn) being diagnosed with an STD, which propels him to notify all the women with whom he’s slept.
One would assume, given its flimsy premise, that “Lovesick” wouldn’t have the legs to endure beyond its pilot; one would be wrong. Partners in crime include literally lovesick Evie (adorable Antonia Thomas) and a cheeky wingman Luke (Daniel Ings). The naughty narratives aren’t drenched in soapy, flippant dialogue — we observe humans who experience profound love and loss. The ongoing gimmick of an STD is but a small nuisance on which the story pivots. Perpetual flashback sequences, at first unoriginal and hum-drum, ultimately prove to be welcome necessities. There is, come to think of it, a fair amount of meat on this bone.
