The "Legends of Motown Show" has been a big hit with audiences at the Riverside Resort for six years running. Producer Rudolph Peters wants to keep the music and memories associated with the biggest acts of Motown Records fresh in the hearts and minds of not only veteran fans who experienced the music first hand, but new fans who could be introduced to the soul genre for the first time.
During the show's tenure with Don's Celebrity Theatre, Peters has brought a smattering of tributes, including the Four Tops, the Temptations and the Marvelettes, Lou Rawls, Stevie Wonder and Barry White, as Peters is always changing up the lineup to offer audiences a different variety.
This time, Peters will bring a well-known contingent of Motown's roster for one of the best shows to date when the show returns to Don's Celebrity Theatre Wednesday-Sunday, Oct. 2-6.
The lineup includes tributes to the Temptations, Stevie Wonder, Barry White, the Marvelettes, and Gladys Knight and the Pips.
"There will be 20-plus people, performing a lot of music in the time we have," he said. "It's just what we do for a living. It's an old-school R&B tribute show."
Because of Motown's large stable of performers and catalogue of material, Peters' biggest challenge is deciding what music to leave out.
"That is a concern because we're trying to make everybody happy," he said. "The highlight of the show is seeing the full 'Legends of Motown' act in its glory. We're even bringing the horn section."
"These folks will be singing harmony all night long," Peters said. "They don't look like the originals but they create the same ambience — from the choreography to the vocals. And they dress to the max."
Of course, that razor-sharp choreography will be front and center.
"Like anything else we do, you'll swear that's the same people up there," he said. "I got blessed again finding somebody with the quality of entertainment I've been bringing to the show the last five years to Laughlin."
With all the excitement these acts recreate, the show returns on a somber note.
"This year we've got a change in our emcee," Peters said. "I hate to report, but Nick Harper, our world-reknowned emcee, passed away about a couple months ago. So we have a new emcee and I think people are going to enjoy him because he looks just like Cedric the Entertainer. That's going to be a new excitement for audiences. We call him Milton "Ceddy" Turner."
Backing up all the performers are real players.
"We always have the fabulous Motown Band with us," Peters said. "They're an eight-piece band with a three-piece horn section that plays behind the show. We'll have our full ensemble. Each of the musicians has credentials playing in groups like Earth, Wind and Fire and with some great blues players.
"We always hope that we're bringing excitement and enjoyment for folks who are happy to see it," he said. "We'll definitely have a very good show. We pride ourselves in making sure the people get more than what they paid for and we are definitely going to make that happen again."
Speaking of Earth, Wind and Fire, audiences will hear a little of that in the show, too.
"As a matter of fact, we open up the show with a little bit of Earth, Wind and Fire. We can't wait for people to say, 'Hey, wait a minute, that's not Motown," he laughed. "It's OK, especially if you do it right.
"We thank God for giving us the talent and then we also thank him for the blessing to bring the audience in to see us, so we can keep doing this.”
What is it about this genre of music that moves generations of music lovers?
"Motown was when music was real," Peters said. "They had real notes, real musicians playing it, and real people singing it. The musicians didn't have to say, 'Well, we left the computer at home so it may sound a little different tonight.' We play music the way it is supposed to be played.”
New listeners may not understand that R&B was the foundation for rock and roll, Peters said.
"It's home-grown American music. That's why the 'Legends of Motown' is out here going strong for 15 years — and hopefully we'll be blessed with another 15."
According to Peters, his group has opened for everybody from Ben E. King to Jeffrey Osborne, playing Vegas, Palm Springs and casinos throughout California and Nevada. Peters pointed out that his show isn't a "pretender" show.
"We're not like groups who are trying to pass themselves off as the originals," he said. "The main priority is to pay tribute to the phenomenal writers and artists from Detroit, Michigan, who were pioneers and helped pave the way for even more writers, artists and musicians alike. Even if you're too young to remember the power of the Motown sound, this show will be entertaining. It's not just about nostalgia, it's about good music.
"We're hoping we can, as we always say, bring back memories of better times and fonder times, so come and relive the high energy of your youth, please come and enjoy the 'Legends of Motown.' "
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.