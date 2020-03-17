The Jagged X National Desert Cup is gearing up to hit the ground running Thursday-Sunday, March 19-22.
Presented by Quantum Motorsports and sanctioned by Best In The Desert, the race takes place when temperatures are cooler and the 17-mile loop off-road desert course is challenging as always. This race is for drivers who love twists, turns and the unexpected.
All race events take place at the Laughlin Events Park at the corner of Bruce Woodbury Drive and Thomas Edison Drive (a short drive up from Casino Drive and the entrance to the Edgewater).
As the fourth race in the BITD 2020 Series and the second race in the Four-Wheel Parts Youth 2020 Championship, racers have a lot riding on this competition.
Originally known as the US Desert Scrambles, this race is open to motorcycles, quads, and UTVs. Motorcycle hare scrambles have a special place in the hearts of BITD fans.
The first races BITD founder Casey Folks ever organized were motorcycle-only events and the association rose to recognition with the US Hare Scrambles Championship in 1987, a cross-country off-road dirt bike lap race that challenged the best riders with tough terrain and serious obstacles.
This marks the first time BITD has partnered with Quantum Motorsports and it is exciting to have a new name behind the new-format race, according to organizers.
This year will be the first supercross-style race format complete with qualifying heats and last chance qualifiers leading to final events in all classes.
Vehicles in a last chance qualifier race compete head-to-head for spots in the main event, making for intense competition between racers. This year's event, dubbed "A Desert Race in a Class of its Own," will be more exciting because drivers battle it out in a different number of laps in each class on the demanding, feature-filled 17-mile loop.
"We are working very hard to keep our races interesting and fresh and are pulling out all the stops at the Jagged X National Desert Cup presented by Quantum Motorsports," said Donald Jackson, BITD race operations manager.
"The new supercross-style qualifying format should be an interesting change to the racing experience," he added. "In addition, based on the overwhelming positive response from our last race, I have some great ideas as far as the track layout and infield design that should really make things fun and interesting for the racers."
"At Best In The Desert Racing Association, our goal is to make certain that competitors' experience with us is nothing short of exceptional," Jackson said.
VP Racing Fuels will be raffling off two drums of fuel both for motorcycles and quads and UTVs and special prize money will be available for race winners including $7,500 provided by Quantum Motorsports and $10,000 from Long Investments LLC in addition to BITD bonuses.
The Laughlin Tourism Commission is also a sponsor.
An extra event is the Family Poker Run riding in stock-UTVs only. All participants in the Family Poker Run will be randomly entered into a prize pool and the event may even be open to the general public in addition to racers. That way everyone from racing veteran to young newcomer to the enthusiastic fan can participate and see what it’s like to run a Best In The Desert course. Registration is $60.
Check-in and day-of registration will be on Friday, March 20 (8 a.m.) in the Tropicana Laughlin Santa Fe Room. Best In The Desert requests that only driver of record/co-drivers/riders come to registration. Please leave pit crew and other family members behind in the pits.
Drivers Meetings and all large group gatherings are being restructured. Driver’s Meetings will now be held “LIVE” on Best In The Desert’s Facebook and Instagram channels. As a result, Method Race Wheels Driver’s Meeting Social Hour will not take place.
The after-race awards ceremony will not be held due to COVID-19 concerns. Trophies will be presented at the Ford Mesa finish line podium.
Admission for all spectators is a $5 parking fee donation to benefit the Laughlin Volunteers In Partnership and Mohave County Search and Rescue. This year, spectators may park only at the Laughlin Events Park. There is no parking at the high school. That area will be closed.
Schedule of Events
(subject to last-minute changes)
Thursday, March 19
Early UTV Tech — Hot Pit (must take vehicle through Friday for decal) (noon);
Early Youth Registration — Tropicana Santa Fe Room (old buffet) (3 p.m.-5 p.m.);
Friday, March 20
Youth Registration and Family Poker Run Registration — Tropicana Santa Fe Room (8 a.m.-9:30 a.m.);
Family Poker Run starts at the start line of the race course (8 a.m.-9:45),
Youth Tech Only — Tropicana parking lot (8 a.m.-9:30 a.m.);
Motorcycle/Quad/UTV Registration — Tropicana Santa Fe Room (9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.);
Motorcycle/Quad/UTV Technical Inspection & Contingency — Tropicana parking lot (9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.);
Youth 170 and 250 Race staging (11 a.m.), meeting (11:30 a.m.), escort (11:45 a.m.);
Youth 170 start (12:15 p.m.) (half-hour race);
Youth 250 start (1 p.m.) (half-hour race);
Youth 670, RS1/1000 race staging (1:15 p.m.), meeting (1:45 p.m.);
570 and 1000/RS1 Youth start (2:15 p.m.) 5 laps, 7-mile course);
Saturday, March 21
First race of the day starts (6:30 a.m.)
All times approximate after the first race starts.
1st race, all motorcycles & quads 10 laps (6:30 a.m.);
Heat Race 1 — All Unlimited and Production UTVs 4 laps (10 a.m.);
Heat Race 2 — Pro Turbo UTVs 4 laps (11:40 a.m.);
LCQ Race 1 — All Unlimited and Production UTVs that do not qualify for Main Event (11th-last), 3 laps (1:30 p.m.);
LCQ Race 2 — All Turbo UTVs that do not qualify for Main Event 3 laps (2:50 p.m.);
Main Event — All Turbos, Unlimited and Production UTVs that qualify 6 laps (4:30 p.m.)
Sunday, March 22
Race Day 2 starts (7 a.m.)
All Rally & Sportsman UTVs 15 laps (7 a.m.);
Short Course Production 1000 & 900 UTVs 8 laps (10 a.m.);
Short Course Turbo UTVs 8 laps (noon).
