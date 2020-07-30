LAUGHLIN — It’s apropos that “Back to the Future” has been added to Riverside Resort & Casino’s theater of throwbacks, along with “The Goonies,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and the green machine “Shrek.”
The pair of present-day holdovers in Laughlin — “The Outpost” and “The Rental” — are holding their own, triple-digit temps be damned. Once you peel off your required mask at 6-PLEX and kick back, you can’t go wrong with either movie (unless you have an aversion to war and horror films).
‘THE RENTAL’
Among those celluloid classics and “The Rental” overcomes its vague, conventional name. For this horror flick, actor Dave Franco moved behind the cameras, whereupon he directed his real-life wife, Alison Brie, whose character joins her successful spouse and another couple for a weekend getaway. Their doomed destination: A luxurious “rental” house — replete with a hot tub and telescope — along the Oregon coast.
The heroine is oblivious to the flirtations between her tech guru husband and his assistant, Dan Stevens.
The compelling quartet of stars, in addition to the “racist” property manager expertly embodied by Toby Huss, drum up tension and suspense with little effort. When the brother’s girlfriend (Sheila Vand) questions the rogue handyman entering the house as he pleases, we’re locked and loaded for a rudderless rollercoaster.
Franco’s directorial debut amounts to a polished and impressive one. What could’ve been a tacky and cheesy throwaway, given its contrived premise, grows into something deeper with slivers of suspense: Is the abrasive groundskeeper guilty as advertised? What happened to the guests’ dog? In light of the surveillance cameras, where exactly is the “control” room located?
To his considerable credit, Franco doesn’t show off in the director’s chair: He and trusty cinematographer Christian Sprenger wisely chose not to rely on fidgety footage or a point-of-view video camcorder; such gimmicks are intended to enhance action but typically undermine it.
The filmmakers also refrain from wrapping up “The Rental” with a shiny bow: Its climax isn’t tidy and won’t be satisfactory for many, but there’s something to be said for this picture’s unconventional finale. Stick around for ongoing scenes throughout the final credits; what unspools will evoke groans (from disappointed viewers) or nods of respect for the defiant lack of closure.
‘DOCTOR FOSTER’
Back to the small screen: In lieu of TV’s deluge of summertime slop and talking-head documentaries about crime, pandemics and politics, I opted for the British drama “Doctor Foster.”
I’m a few years late to the fancily crafted BBC series, which got off the ground in 2015 prior to finding a safe, lucrative landing on Netflix. (The show consists of two seasons and reportedly won’t resurface for a third.)
The distinguished Suranne Jones embodies the highlighted physician, whose career and personal life is consumed by a suspicion — soon to be fact — that her husband (Bertie Carvel) is cheating.
The mistress is a young lady who happens to be a family friend, which makes the simmering conflict catch fire.
Nitpickers would point out the premise is a tad one-
dimensional, despite a smattering of subplots involving the son struggling at school, the husband’s business dealings and the heroine’s relationships with patients and colleagues.
Fatigue sets in midway through Season 2, as complications repeat their cycle and spin off track.
As the show grinds toward the finish line and the teenager makes his presence felt, you wonder if the series shouldn’t have been named “About A Boy.”
Our combative central figures are well-cast; Carvel’s ambiguous facade evokes both empathy and disgust from viewers, serving the series well in the bargain. Another valuable addition is Welsh thespian Robert Pugh (Craster in “Game of Thrones”) as an alcoholic ex-practitioner.
Even so, the short-lived but exemplary series belongs to its titular star Jones, as enigmatic as they come. Far from a picture of health, this doctor’s serious nature is freeze-dried, save for a fleeting smirk or glimmer of warmth. She’s a miserable class act.
