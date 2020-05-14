BULLHEAD CITY — Whether it’s because of toasty temperatures outside, my being overly accustomed to stay-at-home orders or the fact Netflix is a convenient pleasure, the streaming service remains a constant in my home.
Be that as it may, the measuring device has yet to be invented that can gauge the speed with which I’ll travel to the nearest theater, soon as we’re allowed.
As it stands, between these latest projects, I’ve concluded one out of two ain’t bad...
“NEVER HAVE I EVER”
In a recent column, I questioned the trailer for this new Netflix series; its preview based on the pilot seemed contrived and shallow. Having watched every episode, I stand corrected — though some spectators may agree with my initial take.
During the opening credits sequence for each episode, a phrase gets tacked on to the “Never Have I Ever” title card to complete a sentence related to the current show.
The timeless story — as created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher — explores the life of a high school student (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, a Canadian native of Indian heritage) whose father was recently killed.
Kaling’s childhood was the inspiration for our heroine, named Devi, who is constantly at odds with her dermatologist mother. Also at home is the girl’s cousin (disarming beauty Richa Moorjani), torn between true love and the prospect of arranged marriage.
Ramakrishnan, 18 years old and with her charms on full display, looks for all the world like a troubled teen. Devi’s infatuation is classmate Paxton, whose face appears too old for high school halls; sure enough, actor Darren Barnet is 29 and thus a peculiar casting choice.
Speaking of peculiar, the narrative voice inside Devi’s head is that of tennis legend John McEnroe, known for his livid outbursts on court as much as his superb skill. With his verbal observations, the man periodically swings and misses but establishes footing in subsequent episodes. As would an omniscient entity, he monitors Devi through conflicts — which spring up roughly every 10 minutes — with the young lady’s friends, relatives and classmates.
As is the case with many or any TV program, one’s dedication to a show is in direct proportion to one’s fondness and interest in its characters. If you find specific actors to be unwatchable or simply unlikable, your remote control will come in handy. At first blush, “Never Have I Ever” came across as that type of a turn-off; now, I’m eager to find out whether Season 2 exudes staying power. Never had I ever expected to type those words.
“THE HALF OF IT”
With her motion picture “The Half of It,” unproven writer/director Alice Wu (who’s Wu?) strives so carefully to present a unique indie-style “dramedy” that its self-awareness all but drips off the screen.
Out of the gate, viewers are subjected to the stale, unimaginative premise of present-day romantic comedies: A shy, so-called unattractive nerd — a high school bookworm who earns money by writing essays for classmates — pining for the “hottest” person in school. The latent message, conveyed ad nauseum these days: If you aren’t dating anybody, why not become obsessed targeting the person you find most physically attractive? (The same-sex angle doesn’t make the notion any less superficial.)
Off we go, as the simple-minded jock pays the geek to write a love letter to his dreamgirl — who happens to be the female scribe’s objet d’affection. And who, pray tell, is their mutual love interest’s beau? A shallow, sporty hunk, stereotyped something awful on screen; despite the filmmaker’s appreciation for art, Wu depicts the student-athletes as having fewer dimensions than stick figures.
The movie is well-
intentioned, but it’s equally predictable, pedestrian and too artsy by half. We hear corny lines that no student would be caught dead saying, such as “She smells like fresh-ground flour.”
Most disappointing are those scenes when the potential lovers sit face to face but hardly converse; the transfixed jock acts so tongue-tied and frozen-faced that anybody with him — chiefly the most desirable girl in town — would be forgiven for walking away. Their awkward time-wasting silence is what radio personalities refer to as dead air.
Wu provides a few worthy moments, the finest being when our heroine and father enjoy classic films on TV. It’s poetic justice when she describes one pivotal scene as “Kinda trite” — which could also be said about “The Half of It.”
