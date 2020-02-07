How will the city pay for emergency repairs, reported to be $300,000 and counting, to the ruptured lines that dried up faucets during the second week of January? Utility Board Chair Terry Campbell wrote to explain that asset replacement funds to cover repairs and emergency response were added to rate policies for water and waste water by the board and city council between 2010 and 2014. A capital asset fund for the electric utility was established in the rate policy of 2007. - ed.

