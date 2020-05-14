LAS VEGAS (AP) — About 24,000 out-of-work Nevada residents filed first-time unemployment claims last week, pushing the total of new claims filed since mid-March to almost 443,000 — or more than three of 10 people in the state workforce in February.
Filings have slowed dramatically since a peak of more than 92,000 the week after closures began eight weeks ago, a U.S. Department of Labor report shows.
The state unemployment rate shot up from an all-time-low 3.6% in February to a record 22% last week, and another jump is expected with a state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation report on Friday.
Nevada officials announced Thursday that self-employed workers, gig workers, contract workers and others not typically eligible for unemployment insurance would soon be able to file for coronavirus relief payments.
Heather Korbulic, director of the Nevada Division of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, said a long-awaited state website would be up and running on Saturday where people can file claims for pandemic unemployment assistance. The assistance is part of a sweeping federal aid package passed by Congress, but Nevada was among the last states to get the system working.
Korbulic said payments are expected to start going out May 23 and will be backdated to the earliest date applicants were unable to work or unemployed.
Two Reno women filed a lawsuit this week to force the state to begin processing and paying the benefits. State officials warned last month that they were working on setting up the new system and didn't expect it to be running until mid-May.
Qualified recipients will get at least $181 per week for up to 39 weeks, plus $600 a week for up to 16 weeks.
State health officials are reporting almost 6,500 people in Nevada have tested positive for COVID-19, and at least 339 have died.
Most people with the virus experience symptoms such as fever and cough for up to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems can face severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority recover
(1) comment
Good news for people looking to buy homes in Las Vegas in the future. I'm guessing prices will be falling at least 25-30% by this time next year and possibly as far as 50% in 24 to 36 months. Foreclosures will at least double and possibly triple the 2008-2010 recession. And lenders will be anxious to sell much quicker than they did "last time." I'm seeing a "buyer's market" from January 2021 to Dec. 2023 at least.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.