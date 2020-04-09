BULLHEAD CITY — An outpouring of donations and community support are helping bolster the spirits and safety of staff at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.
Many supplies have arrived, following an invitation for donations featured in a recent article published in the Mohave Valley Daily News and on the Daily News’ website.
“Thank you — to everyone — for recognizing the sacrifices our staff is making, and thank you for reaching out to help us,” said Jena Morga, WARMC’s marketing director, after the hospital received more than 500 handmade face masks over the weekend.
A request went out to the community on Saturday and by Monday afternoon about 30 community members had made donations of 10 to 20 masks, fulfilling the hospital’s need of providing every staff member with a cloth mask to help preserve hospital-grade masks.
The hospital also received a donation of two pallets of nitrile gloves and face shields from Harbor Freight Company. Ray Gardner, Harbor Freight assistant store manager, loaded the pallets of donated personal protective equipment into a hospital truck late last week. According to Gardner, Harbor Freight stores across the country have donated all of their PPE supplies to local hospitals. He said the idea came right from the top, as a directive from Eric Smidt, CEO and founder of Harbor Freight.
Sherwin-Williams Paint Store donated boxes of N95 masks and an additional box was dropped off by a gentleman named John, who didn’t leave his last name.
A variety of gifts, including pizza and flowers, have been brought to the facility by local businesses.
Murphy Broadcasting and Findlay Auto Group both provided pizza lunches over the past week and Desert Lawn Funeral Home brought in flower arrangements for the nursing departments.
Sam’s Club has given hospital employees and local first responders an opportunity to go shopping, before the store opened, on several mornings since food and paper goods began disappearing from grocery store shelves.
“This was a big help to us,” said EMS Liaison Randy Sierra. “We are working long hours and by the time we were getting to the stores in the evening, the shelves were empty.”
While WARMC has sufficient PPE on hand to use while treating the patients who are now in our care, WARMC has been increasing resources in preparation of a potential surge in COVID-19 patients, Morga said.
“Our staff, in every department, from the nurses, physicians and respiratory techs, to the engineers and environmental services staff, all are truly heroes, stepping up to help our patients through this crisis. And to see the community recognize them and come forward to help protect the healthcare workers with additional equipment is amazing,” she said.
