BULLHEAD CITY — Occasionally, things happen that are out of your control and you have a big choice to make. For Kat O’Brien, she faced that a little over a year ago when Jenner’s closed and it left her without work.
For her, although it was a big decision, it was an easy one.
O’Brien started up Stylish Lighting and Home Decor at 1595 Mohave Drive, Suite 2, in Bullhead City and never looked back.
After leaving the Seattle area and moving to Bullhead City three years ago to be near her father, O’Brien used her years as an interior designer and lighting specialist to get a position with Kitchen, Bath and Beyond doing kitchen and bath remodels.
After six months there, she took a position with Jenner’s furniture. But, after just a year, Jenner’s closed and she had to figure out her next step.
“I had been an interior designer for 18 years,” said O’Brien, “and did lighting for 12 years. So when Jenner’s closed, it was like ‘OK. What am I going to do?’ I’m not going back to work for somebody else again.”
She worked through several ideas, including opening a furniture store, but after she found out the initial capital investment involved in stocking a furniture store, she moved on to lighting and home decor.
“I thought ‘OK. I can do lighting,’ ” added O’Brien. “I did it for 12 years. Did inside sales, outside sales, and it’s not as expensive to start a lighting showroom.”
While working in Seattle, O’Brien performed all the levels of lighting, including not just sales, but design. And not just for high end remodels, but also new builds. But is this something needed in Bullhead City?
“There wasn’t a lighting store in the area,” said O’Brien. “I wanted to bring in things that were different than what you see in the furniture stores.”
O’Brien said she gets a lot of business from homeowners who are looking to upgrade their lighting from what the builder put in to something a little better suited for their lifestyle and design of the home.
“I can go out and look at somebody’s lighting and come up with a lighting plan so that it’s properly placed, as opposed to what the builder did where it’s all symmetrical in the room as opposed to where you actually need it,” said O’Brien. “It’s always good to upgrade. Before I opened, I drove the neighborhoods and checked out the outdoor lighting and so much of it is undersized. Not to scale for the home usually, or not matching the architecture of the home.”
She also has a couple of electricians who she has partnered with to take care of installing the lighting for someone unable to move it themselves.
But lighting isn’t all she does. As an interior decorator, O’Brien wanted to bring the whole package with her.
Her store does accent pieces with tables, silk plants, lamps, mirrors, art work and other things to bring your home to where you need it to be.
“I wanted to bring things that will make the house more interesting,” said O’Brien. “Just a little different because everything else in the area just seemed to be the same, the same, the same. I truly believe that everybody should love where they live.”
If you are uncomfortable making those decisions, O’Brien can help with that too. In January, she began offering a special deal where for $75 she will come out, evaluate, and help redesign your interior decorating.
“There is no purchase necessary,” explained O’Brien. “A lot of people have all the items they need. It’s just a matter of getting them all into the right place.
“Or with the architecture you have here, you see a lot of big walls with little tiny pictures on them. I will make recommendations, and even move the furniture around to better suit your room. Either with help or without.”
If O’Brien sees that you need other furniture or accent items to help with your design, she can make recommendations on what to purchase, or help facilitate it as well. If she has what you need in stock, great, but if not, she has catalogues that you can go over with her and find the right things.
What does she see most often as a problem with interior design? Art work either poorly sized or poorly positioned.
She said the problem is usually either the art work is too small for the large walls that we have here, or it is hung too high.
But it still doesn’t stop there, as she has the ability to go over your paint choices as well, including using an app to show you what it would look like.
“If somebody needs help picking a color for a room, I will help with that,” said O’Brien. “I work with Sherwin Williams and have paint samples. But they have an app where I can take a picture of your room with your furniture in it and change the color of the walls to see how it would look. It’s probably the best app out there for that.”
So, what does the future hold for O’Brien and Stylish Lighting and Home Decor? She said she is putting together lighting packages for those who aren’t enamored with the spec packages offered by builders. With these, you can order different lights and ask the builders to install them.
She said she also is planning to double the amount of lighting fixtures in her office, as well as bringing in furniture including accent chairs and tables.
To contact O’Brien, you can reach her at 928-299-5175, visit her website at www.stylishlightingandhomedecor.com or via her Facebook page at facebook.com/Stylishlighting.
