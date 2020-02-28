PHOENIX — The Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry will recognize Cindy Hensley McCain with its Heritage Award, the organization’s highest honor. The award will be presented on May 7 at the Arizona Biltmore.
McCain will be honored for her philanthropy, public service, and enduring contributions to Arizona civic life.
McCain has dedicated her life to improving the lives of those less fortunate in the United States and around the world. As the chairman of the board of the McCain Institute for International Leadership at Arizona State University, she oversees the organization’s focus on advancing
character-driven global leadership based on security, economic opportunity, freedom and human dignity.
She is particularly invested in seeking solutions to combat human trafficking. She chairs the McCain Institute’s Human Trafficking Advisory Council and is the co-chair of the Arizona Governor’s Council on Human Trafficking.
“The Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry cannot think of an Arizonan more deserving than Cindy McCain for this prestigious recognition,” Chamber President and CEO Glenn Hamer said. “Mrs. McCain’s contributions to Arizona, the nation, and world have proven incredibly impactful. We look forward to honoring her years of service and commitment to freedom, prosperity, and opportunity.”
McCain is the chairman of Hensley Beverage Co., one of the nation’s largest Anheuser-Busch distributors, employing more than 1,200 Arizonans throughout the state. McCain is the widow of the late U.S. Sen. John McCain, who was recognized with the Heritage Award in 2000.
When contacted about the award, Mrs. McCain stated, “It is such an honor to receive the Arizona Chamber’s Heritage Award for my humanitarian work, especially my efforts to combat human trafficking both here at home and abroad. The Heritage Award carries historic significance because of past recipients’ contributions to the State of Arizona and beyond. It is humbling to be counted among them and it energizes me to continue sounding a loud drumbeat against human trafficking.”
Heritage Award winners comprise Arizona’s most well-known contributors to business, the law and politics, arts and entertainment, athletics, and civil society. Previous honorees include Barry Goldwater, Sandra Day O’Connor, Jerry Colangelo, Karl Eller and Barbara Barrett.
