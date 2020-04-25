BULLHEAD CITY — For more than 30 years, the Little family has been here working out of the same location, delivering quality service in the automobile repair/tire industry, so it’s only right that a little over a year ago they finally put their name on the sign.
In 1988, Steve Little and his family, including his father, left Southern California for Bullhead City. Steve’s father had a Big O Tires store in California and opened one here.
“Dad stayed around a few years,” said Little. “Then around 1995, he retired and I took it over.”
Since then, Big O Tires and the Little family have provided complete car care for Bullhead City and surrounding communities. That history led Little to start thinking about whether the Big O franchise still was a good idea.
“Just dealing with a franchise, you give them a lot of money,” Little explained. “Between franchise fees and paying them for advertising. I just felt at that time that we’ve been here long enough. Most people probably knew us and we had a good customer base. I just felt maybe this is a good time to get away from the franchise and go out on my own.”
So at the end of 2018, the Big O Franchise agreement was up for another five-year renewal, and Little decided to go for it. He declined the agreement and started up Little’s Tires.
“I thought about it for quite some time,” Little said. “I actually thought about it the last time the franchise renewal came up (in 2013). It wasn’t a spur-of-the moment decision.”
He suffered a little as he took a dip in business at first. But, once people realized that it was the same crew and the same ownership, they started coming back.
“It’s just getting people to realize that we’re still here,” said Little. “We’re the same people. The only thing that changed was our name. Still do the same things.”
It’s the same staff, offering the same products and the same service that Big O did. The only difference is that the money stays local now.
Little’s Tires isn’t just a tire shop, although Little is able to get pretty much any tire you need in just a couple of days at the most.
“We do cars and trucks obviously,” said Little. “But we also do RV’s, motor homes, fifth wheels, side-by-sides.”
But it is a full-service auto repair shop.
“We do everything from tune-ups to brakes, alignments, scanning engine lights, everything,” Little said.
Little’s also does customizing (i.e. lift kits, custom grills etc.) and proudly services several companies’ fleet vehicles.
Little’s offers free brake inspections, free alignment checks, free shuttle rides, and they will come to your home or place of business to pick up the car and return it when it’s done.
“We just try to make it as convenient for the customer as we can,” explained Little.
Another convenience offered by the small business is financing. Car repairs can get expensive and usually are unplanned.
Little explained that they have two options to help pay.
“If you have decent credit, we can do six months with no-interest financing,” said Little. “If you are a young person with no credit yet, or a person with poor credit, as long as you have a job and a bank account, we can usually get you financed through another company where they will get 100 days to pay for their product with no interest.”
When the Littles moved here 32 years ago, Steve’s sons Brian and Jason were just 3 and 1, respectively. Today, they are both contributing members of the company. Steve is hoping that he will be able to pass it on to his sons when he finally decides to put away his toolbox.
“The goal is to turn it over to them at some point,” Little said. “That’s what I’d like to see happen, but we’ll see how it goes. They (Brian and Jason) both contribute to the store quite a bit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.