LAKE HAVASU CITY — Small business owners currently are inundated with an overload of financial relief options available to alleviate the detrimental impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
With this influx of crucial information, Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest finds it vital to help guide companies as they navigate potentially business-saving options.
In collaboration with Journeyage, a personalized learning experience platform, BBB has launched a no-cost CARES Act and Paycheck Protection Program course. The course is designed to educate small businesses seeking funding options. Various relief programs are available and misinformation can delay the critical process of receiving essential funding.
This partnership creates a user-friendly journey to ease frustration during these times of uncertainty, with dedicated guidance from experts, which can make all the difference.
“This is a crucial time for small businesses who are experiencing difficult financial outcomes as a result of the pandemic,” said Michael Sedio, vice president and general counsel at the Better Business Bureau. “At this time, it is imperative that small business leaders are directly provided with accurate information needed to quickly respond to the financial burdens experienced as a result of COVID-19.”
About the course
The course is a comprehensive guide for small business owners to navigate the intricacies of the CARES Act. The lessons feature expertise from industry leaders at Desert Financial Credit Union and Coastal Payroll. While not to be used as a substitute for legal or financial advice, the course features an interactive checklist to ensure that necessary financial information has been gathered prior to applying.
The modules continue to guide users through important aspects of the CARES Act, including determining if a business qualifies, submitting an application for payroll protection, and instructions for recording how loan funds are spent.
Users can navigate each of five lessons through the self-paced online platform, which is offered completely free to the public. The primer takes approximately one hour to complete and includes videos, downloadable guides, and additional financial resources in light of COVID-19.
BBB encourages those who intend to apply for funding to utilize this primer, which has been made available nationwide without the hassles of sign-ups, login requirements, or other interface barriers to accelerate next steps. Get started here. To dive deeper into the creation of this course, and the detail put into its offerings, listen to BBB’s Torch Podcast: CARES Act Course from Journeyage.
Additional Resources
BBB is committed to helping business owners navigate and overcome the lasting impacts of COVID-19. Upcoming and past daily webinars, featuring topics from logistics to wellness, are available at no cost at events.bbbcommunity.org.
Businesses can find additional resources at bbb.org/coronavirus-
business/. View a comprehensive list of businesses offering community support and discounts throughout the Pacific Southwest service area at support.bbbcommunity.org.
BBB advocates for the use of credible resources when in search of relief funds, and urges the public to check with reputable agencies such as the U.S. Small Business Administration for updates. Business owners should complete thorough research and consult with trusted financial advisors on this piece of legislation that continues to develop.
