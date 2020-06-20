BULLHEAD CITY — You would be hard-pressed to find something more mind-numbingly difficult to navigate than insurance policies, taxes and choosing your Medicare Supplements, but thankfully Gary Shapiro is here to help.
Shapiro is the owner/founder of The Southwest Financial Center, and those challenging topics are his bread and butter.
Shapiro was born and raised in Toronto, Canada, as the son of a man who owned a large and successful automotive parts manufacturing business. He began working there at just 8 years old. By the time he had reached 28, and had gone through several management schools, he was ready to move.
“I got the itch to be in warmer weather,” explained Shapiro. “I was at a little casino school in Toronto. The supervisor there had just come off of cruise ships. She got me onto a cruise ship out of Miami. That was my ticket out of the cold.”
Shapiro worked the cruise ship for a year before heading back to Canada and then finally Las Vegas in 1980. Shapiro spent the next seven years there, working and getting his education.
“I got my bachelor’s degree and then master’s degree in accountancy from UNLV,” said Shapiro. “Right after I got my master’s degree, I took and passed the IRS exam to become an enrolled agent. It’s kind of their certification or registration. Taxes have been my core line since.”
Shapiro was content in Las Vegas, but one day heard about this new casino in Laughlin, called the Colorado Belle, so he decided to check it out.
“I took a drive down, to check it out,” said Shapiro. “It was just opening up. I was driving over the hill and saw Laughlin, and it was just beautiful how it opened up.”
So, Shapiro came to Bullhead City and worked in the casinos, all the while building up his tax prep business on the side. Eventually he “spun off and never looked back.”
For the past 33-plus years, Shapiro has been doing taxes. In the early part of the 2000s, he also added insurance services. He was recruited to join many of the big insurance companies, but didn’t.
“The biggest and best decision I made was to maintain an independent insurance agency,” said Shapiro. “If somebody wants a home owner quote, we’ve got a dozen different companies to quote. For car insurance, we’ve got 20 or so companies to quote.”
TSFC offers home, auto, commercial, flood, umbrella, health and life insurance policies as well as Medicare supplemental insurance. Shapiro’s minority partner, as well as office manager, Jennifer Bell handles most of the insurance and Medicare supplement business.
“She does a really, really good job with people on Medicare,” said Shapiro. “We couldn’t run the business without her.”
Shapiro added that Bell is also the continuity plan for TSFC.
“I’m 65 and I stay in shape,” said Shapiro, “So I might be good for 10, 12 years, but people need to know that no matter what, there will always be someone here to take care of them.”
For now, Shapiro is still working hard handling taxes as well as offering financial recommendations. Anything to help those who need it.
“I just love helping people get it figured out,” said Shapiro. “Just bringing a lot of the different disciplines into the discussion is terrific. That’s the best part of helping somebody - that we can do a lot of different things to help people.”
On the financial planning side, Shapiro recommends coming in for a consultation. There he will ask about your objectives, earnings, assets etc. and help put together recommendations for you.
“It’s a natural conversation from Insurance or Taxes into financial planning,” said Shapiro.
Shapiro added that with all the different products that they offer, you could be in his office working on insurance with Bell, and then go speak with Shapiro about your taxes, financial portfolio recommendations or to help put a plan together for the future.
A big contributor to the community, Shapiro and TSFC work routinely with S.A.I.N.T. as well as helping small non-profits in the community get set up without charging a fee. Teachers and schools have also felt the generosity of TSFC, but his most recent endeavor was maybe the most impactful.
Shapiro and TSFC created “TSFC Sent Me”. It is a program that started during the shutdown of restaurants for dine in, and we designed to help small business by incentivizing the community to frequent small restaurants.
“We set up envelopes with $5 bills at various restaurants,” explained Shapiro, “and if they came in and said ‘TSFC sent me’, they got $5 off.”
He is currently trying to figure out how to continue on with the program. He also was one of the initial donators in Grace Hecht’s #MakeBullheadBetter program that was making masks early on in the Coronavirus Pandemic.
“I love Bullhead City,” said Shapiro. “I think it’s important to give back.”
It’s probably one of the most important decisions that somebody’s going to ever make.
