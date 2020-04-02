What seems like 100 years ago, while in the Army, I was selected as a young SP4, to attend the Army’s Primary Leadership Development Course. It was a course designed for up-and-coming soldiers to develop proper leadership traits.
It was the greatest learning experience of my life and put me in a position to not only become a sergeant in the Army, but also gave me leadership values that I would carry with me the rest of my life.
It taught me things like leading by example, participatory leadership styles and when it was time to dictate, rather than elicit others opinions when making decisions.
I bring this up because of the recent loss of one of our community leaders — Louise Zaborsky — who passed away in February. Louise was a champion of our community and in every sense of the words, a community leader.
It got me to start thinking about other leaders we have in the community, and their leadership styles. It was quite sobering to try and come up with those people in our community that I truly consider leaders and how they lead.
I started asking around to friends and coworkers, who they thought of in our community when I said “leader.”
We got the typical Mayor Tom Brady, Toby Cotter, Mehdi Azarmi, John Hassett, Rocky Vecera and others, but we were really lacking when it came to women we consider leaders.
In the past, and for some even today, you had female leadership like Pat Baer, Olivia McCormick, Rita Brown, Nancy Mongeau, Julie Hassett, Nancy McLain and others who were instrumental in Bullhead City becoming the community that is today. Many were part of the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Maids and were instrumental in helping recruit and develop business in our community while their husbands and friends filled out the Chamber Board.
These are women who later took the bull by the horns and became powerhouses in our community. They each showed strength (when it wasn’t always popular in our community to be a strong woman), along with integrity and passion. These traits were stressed to me in my PLDC class and something I tried to use everyday as a leader.
So who is next? Well the Generation X’ers are looking good.
You could certainly make a case for Mohave County Sup. Hildy Angius, Anita Gill, Lori Deschene, Carri Ferris, Vice-Mayor Annette Wegmann and others who have put themselves out in front of the community as community builders. They have worked hard to make our community better, through social activism as well as charitable work.
But what about the millennials behind them?
Millennials are widely recognized as those born between 1981 and 2000. That’s the generation that I am most concerned about. You have your select few like Melody DuMouchel and Jackie Walker, but overall the millennials have work to do.
This is a generation that grew up with social media, video games and less face-to-face social interaction than generations before them.
This has brought about a generation that has had to learn how to communicate with coworkers and subordinates as well as other community members. This is especially a problem where in order to be a leader in the community, you need to establish rapport with other leaders.
According to a Forbes report a couple of years ago, leaders place a high value on open workplaces with less emphasis on company hierarchy. They strive to create inclusive workplaces where everyone has an opportunity to share their voice, regardless of position or title.
There is certainly a place for that as that was part of the participatory style that I learned at PLDC, and one I try to use as much as possible. The problem is that there are times that is not the best option and the concern is how do you use other, more effective, styles if you never learned them?
The Colorado River Women’s Council has a leadership class that is offered every year and as a graduate of the class, I know it does a great job of introducing those who want to be tomorrow’s leaders to the many facets of our city that are important.
But the amount of true “leadership” skills that are taught is very limited. You learn to work with others, but without leadership skills training when there is a road block it can get ugly quickly. You can get “leaders” who pout, complain and quit rather than standing up and being strong in the face of adversity.
So, I would ask those in our community who are interested in becoming tomorrow’s leaders, to please reach out to those who you look up to and pick their brains for help.
For the longtime community leaders, please reach out to the next generation and help them.
Our community needs more strong female leadership and you doing this would make Louise proud.
John Pynakker may be reached by email at johnp@nwppub.com.
