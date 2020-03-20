BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce is employing “social distancing” guidelines, according to its executive board of directors chairman.
In the organization’s newsletter released Thursday, John Hassett stated the chamber would follow the government’s new recommendations.
“We want to assure you that we will be working closely with members and new businesses to promote as much as we can and schedule events for future occurrences,” the newsletter read.
In addition, the chamber of commerce “will resume regularly scheduled ribbon cuttings and mixers in the foreseeable future. Offices will continue to be open, so please don’t hesitate to call or email if you need assistance during these times.”
Hassett’s announcement continued: “Small businesses in our area may suffer during the closures so whatever support you’re able to provide is greatly appreciated. Some citizens in our community are unable to acquire necessary items for their families, so being considerate in purchasing will be forever appreciated.
“I want to remind members to remain calm, as we are all in this together. We hope that during this time, positives can be seen — such as spending time with your families and helping those who are in need.”
