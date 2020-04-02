BULLHEAD CITY — The City of Bullhead City has issued a proclamation consistent with Arizona Governor Doug Ducey’s Executive Order instructing nonessential jet ski rentals companies to close.
Mayor Tom Brady signed Bullhead City proclamation 2020-1 today declaring jet ski rental businesses as nonessential and closing all jet ski rental businesses through April 30, 2020 unless extended. This includes the rental of any jet ski or motorized boats in the City of Bullhead City.
In addition, the city wants to make it very clear that groups of 10 or more are not to congregate on city beaches or in city parks. The city wants parks to remain open, but strongly encourages everyone to practice social distancing when visiting a city park so that the parks may remain open. The city continues to clean and sanitize all park facilities frequently throughout the day. In fact, additional personnel have been hired to continue sanitizing park facilities.
No parties are allowed in city parks, including bouncy houses or inflatables. No ramada reservations are allowed. All special events and tournaments scheduled in the parks have been canceled through April. Physical distancing per CDC guidelines applies to all city beaches and parks. The city absolutely trusts its residents to physically distance during this emergency. We know many of our residents rely on city parks for their outdoor exercise.
Bullhead City has closed other recreation related facilities including the Suddenlink Community Center, Ken Fovargue Kiwanis Splash Pad, Senior Center and inside seating in the Senior Nutrition Center. All park picnic tables have been moved to be more than six feet apart.
“The city’s Park and Recreation division will continue to be here for you, to keep our parks open, and most importantly, to keep them clean and sanitized for you,” City Manager Toby Cotter said. “To that end, unlike other government agencies, park bathrooms will remain open so that you can wash your hands frequently while at a city park. Gov. Ducey wants everyone to stay healthy and that includes using city parks, but we will not tolerate large group gatherings or parties of 10 or more at any city park.”
To help contain the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases spread through respiratory droplets, including the flu, health officials have issued the following recommendations:
- If you are sick, do not go to a park, stay home.
- Wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol- based hand sanitizer.
- Refrain from touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Don’t make close contact with sick individuals.
- Cover coughs or sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue away.
- Clean and disinfect objects that are frequently touched.
- If someone in your family tested positive for COVID-19, keep that entire household at home.
- Recommendations to cancel or postpone mass gatherings of 10 or more people
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 in Mohave County Public Health Department can call 928-753-0714 or call 2-1-1 for general information in Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.