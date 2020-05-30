FORT MOHAVE — Kim Collins has spent the last 17 years serving the area as the owner of the Allstate insurance agency at 4320 Highway 95, and while her outstanding customer service has been a big reason for her success, she certainly took an unusual path to get here.
Collins was born and raised in the small town of Sheridan, Wyoming. After graduating from high school in 1988, her parents moved to Bullhead City.
Collins had visited a few times, but had her sights set on somewhere else. Originally, she had planned on going to school in Scottsdale, Arizona, but after landing there, she found that she wasn’t a fan. So she packed up again and at the age of 17, visited her sister in San Diego.
“I loved it there,” said Collins. “So I moved to California for a couple years, but it was tough on my own and just 17.”
To pay the bills, Collins worked two jobs while attending school.
“I got a degree in professional modeling through John Casablanca’s professional modeling school,” Collins said. “It was exciting. It was fun. I did a lot of mannequin modeling, runway modeling, and a lot of model shoots.”
After graduation, Collins moved to Bullhead City and took a job at Happy Trails Daycare. When she turned 21, she began working as a cocktail waitress for the newly opened Flamingo.
While she did well and had a lot of seniority as one of the early employees, she still was looking for something else. Especially after the birth of her daughter in 2002. Luckily, the right opportunity was presenting itself.
“My sister (Angie Whitesides) owns an Allstate agency in Kingman and she owned the one here as well,” explained Collins. “She had little kids and drove back and forth every day. So she sold this agency and kept that one.
“I knew nothing about insurance, zero, nothing. She didn’t want to sell it to me. She didn’t think I would like it. I had to beg her to let me buy it.”
Not only did she like it, but she loved it. She still had hurdles to clear as she had to pass tests with Allstate to allow her to buy it, but after passing those, the real work began.
“So they hired me, but then I had to go get all my licensing,” said Collins. “The hard part was you got your property and casualty license, then you get your life, health and wellness license. Then you have 15 months to get your securities license to sell investments.”
Collins was able to complete all her requirements and while she has her financial license, she brought on Scott Gilbert as a certified financial planner.
“He’s been with me for 17 years,” Collins said. “He’s great. Allstate has been in the top 10 in the country in investments for years. We have billions invested with us. Our financial side is almost bigger than the property and casualty portion.”
With Gilbert traveling from his office in the Prescott area, Collins and her staff, including licensed insurance agent Gina Thames, will set up appointments for his once-a-month visit.
Allstate offers policies for auto, home, condo, renters, motorcycle, business, life, ATV and boat insurance, and is very involved with giving back to the community. Not only is Allstate the originator of the Shelter In Place rebate program, which is responsible for returning $1 billion in premiums to its customers, but also donated heavily to the first responders during the big Mohave Valley fires over the past five years. Allstate also started the nationally recognized Allstate Foundation Purple Purse, which is dedicated to ending domestic violence through financial empowerment. Collins is personally involved in the Teens Against Distracted Driving program.
To contact Collins, call 928-758-8222 or simply walk into her office.
“I’ve been here at this one location for 17 years,” said Collins. “I think the personal contact is huge. My customers love being able to just walk in and talk to me.”
