LAKE HAVASU CITY — Maggie Alldredge has done it right. Two years ago, she saw a need, planned, worked hard and today she owns and operates Maggie’s Lab Cab.
“I worked with elderly people for 15 years, and it drove me nuts seeing these people struggle and have a hard time going to a laboratory,” said Alldredge. “I was in the doctor’s office with one and I told the doctor, ‘You need a mobile phlebotomy service’ and she looked at me and said, ‘You should do it’. I thought maybe I will.”
She spent the next year and a half putting together the business plan and staff, along with the licensing to create the mobile laboratory company.
“I started researching it and getting involved in it and decided I’m going to make this happen for them,” said Alldredge. “As I got into it, I realized that I literally could help anybody. That grew my dream.”
Alldredge grew up in Lancaster, California, and at the age of 18 she visited Lake Havasu with her thenboyfriend who was visiting his parents. Within five minutes, she said, she fell in love with the area. They immediately looked for an apartment and employment, and Alldredge was offered both on the same day.
“I was like ‘Well I guess we’re moving.’ ” said Alldredge.
They had a daughter, but just six years after moving to Lake Havasu City, Alldredge’s boyfriend was killed in a car accident and she moved back to California.
“A lot of stuff was happening to me personally,” said Alldredge. “I was heavy hearted, and I was going back to my family to regroup.”
She returned to Lake Havasu City a few years later and continued working with the elderly. Today, she still works with the elderly as a private care provider as well as working part-time at a care facility. She also teaches CPR for the Red Cross, does finger-printing for an Arizona state security card and owns a company called Havalife that provides instruction on medical equipment and teaches CPR.
“All these things occurred in my life make me want to really help the people,” said Alldredge. “Whatever the community needs is what I’m up for. Honestly, helping people just gets me excited.”
Maggie’s Lab Cab provides mobile laboratory services, which prevents the patient from having to leave their home to get to the lab for testing. With a doctor on staff as the medical director along with a registered nurse who has 16 years as a nurse and on-staff phlebotomists, she is more than prepared to help.
“There’s not anybody we can’t help,” said Alldredge. “We can do a lot of things. Whatever your standard labs are, we can handle it. We work with labs to process, but some things, like the COVID tests, we can process ourselves. Then the ordering doctor gets the results from them.”
Yes, COVID tests. Currently they are doing nasal swabs, but she has been approved to do rapid testing for COVID-19.
“The state gives me four types of tests that I can use for rapid testing,” said Alldredge. “I’ll know if someone is positive in 15 minutes. It tests for COVID, but it will also show up if there are antibodies.”
The mother of 14-year old Kali is looking for phlebotomists in Bullhead City, Kingman and all over Mohave County to help her grow her company. But serving the entire county is not the end goal.
“Ultimately, I want to be all over Arizona,” said Alldredge. “I also just applied for a CLIA (license) for California, because I want to be able to help those across the Lake (Havasu). There’s a whole community across the Lake that doesn’t have resources like that.
“I’m just trying to make my way out there. Just getting the word out there. We’re getting a lot done. I’m very happy and very proud of my company.”
