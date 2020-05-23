BULLHEAD CITY — Professional. Amazing. Very thorough. Would highly recommend. Exceeded expectations.
These are all comments made from actual customers in reviews of Lupita’s Cleaning Services.
Lupita’s is a full-service cleaning company servicing both residential and commercial customers, and is owned by Maria Portillo.
Portillo, who is the Outreach Coordinator for the Bullhead Business Builders, came to Bullhead City in 2005 from California after working 15 years in the cleaning industry.
“I started while I was still in high school,” said Portillo. “I got married, had kids, got divorced and still had kids and I just had to make time to do it.”
That attitude of “just make time and get it done” has stayed with her ever since.
When Portillo arrived in Bullhead City, she went to work for one of the casinos but continued cleaning on the side until in 2014, she decided it was time to take the leap and go out on her own.
“I was working for a casino for 13 years, and then I decided to go for it and open the business six years ago,” Portillo said. “When I started, I literally started going door to door from the casinos to the businesses all the way down Highway 95, giving away my business cards and my flyers.”
Portillo said that while nervous about starting up the business, she was confident in herself to make it happen.
“You are afraid of the unknown, but I know I have the control, so I will do whatever it takes to get it done and go for what I want,” explained Portillo. “In the beginning, it’s scary, because the money isn’t the best, but I am not afraid to put in the time to do whatever I need to do.”
Her drive and motivation has brought her from being a one-
person “crew” to her current staff of eight. But the one thing she wouldn’t sacrifice as they grew was her quality.
“When I take a house, I don’t think of it as another house,” said Portillo. “I want to make sure that every time we go to that house, they are happy and if there’s something we didn’t do right, the next time it’s done how they want it.”
That mindset has led to Lupita’s — which is bonded, licensed and insured — to get nothing but 5-star reviews on every platform she is on including Facebook, Airbnb and Home Advisor among others.
But Lupita’s doesn’t just do home cleaning, they also do commercial, small office, construction cleanup, Airbnb, rental move-ins and move-outs and, surprisingly, organizing.
“Usually, when we have a first-time cleaning, I go and organize under the sink and sometimes the pantry and I will take a few minutes to organize the closet,” said Portillo. “It all depends on the customer. If the customer is open to me, just me, not my crew, helping them organize, I will do it.”
You can call and ask her for help in coming up with ideas to help organize your space.
But maybe the most surprising aspect of Lupita’s is its method of cleaning.
When it does the initial clean, the crew uses chemical cleaners and does a “deep clean.” But after that, Portillo and her crew use their own concoctions.
“People, buy this expensive stuff and it stays there because we don’t use that,” explained Portillo. “You really don’t need it. Chemicals get into our bloodstream in 28 seconds. Can you imagine how much stuff we put in our body every time we use chemical cleaners? That’s why I like to do a green clean.”
“When I started, we had a lot of competition, but as the years go by, we have less and less competitors,” said Portillo. “That tells me that we’re doing something right. We want to work with those who want to be part of our family.”
To reach Portillo to set up an appointment for a free consultation, call her at 928-514-8718.
