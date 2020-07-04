FORT MOHAVE — For her whole life, Nicole Wilson wanted to move to our community. She had visited Lake Havasu City, where her grandparents lived, many times and loved the area. All she had to do was convince her husband, Jeff, an air-conditioning technician that moving to the desert from Southern California was a good thing.
Lucky for the Bullhead City community, in 2007 she, along with her uncle, John Anderson, were able to convince him, and today he owns AIRzona Comfort Solutions.
Jeff went to Cypress College in Cypress, California, for his A/C schooling. After his first semester, he started working at a nearby small company. That’s where he met Nicole.
“I was going to school and working maintenance with them,” Jeff said. “We met in 2001, a month after 9/11.”
“His boss was a friend of our family,” added Nicole. “Then he got a job with the union (Local 250) in 2002 and we got married in 2004.”
Nicole was a teacher and in 2007 when there were a lot of layoffs in the teaching profession, and with Jeff in the A/C apprenticeship program, they decided they needed to go where the jobs were.
Anderson was the vice-mayor of Bullhead City at the time and told her about teaching jobs being available here.
“Jeff and I decided to put some feelers out,” added Nicole. “He got hired right away and started April first of 2007 with Air Control. I got hired in with the Bullhead Elementary School District, so we packed up the U-Haul and our 6-month-old kid and moved to Bullhead City.”
“I’m an air conditioning technician moving into the extreme heat,” said Jeff. “I wasn’t sure about that. It was just a giant leap of faith.”
Jeff worked for a couple of air conditioning companies in the area, but soon decided that he didn’t feel that the way they operated was in line with his style.
“I got tired of getting worked into the ground and not being appreciated,” said Jeff. “Also, I know companies are out to make money, but they tend to get greedier. As a service technician, I was constantly pushed to upsell. It’s almost like if you weren’t upselling, you were being punished. I’m not the type of person to twist a person’s arm.”
So, in August 2014, Jeff opened AIRzona Comfort Solutions. He started with just himself, his unmarked blue truck and his basic tools. But he also carried with him the mentality of doing what the customer needs, not what makes him the most money.
“I prefer to give the customer the information and let them make the decision,” said Jeff. “I’ll do the best I can to maintain your air conditioner and keep it blowing cold, but I’m not going anywhere. When you are ready, we’ll come back and work on it.”
He adapted to the heat of the summer here in Bullhead City, and now with a staff that includes two more technicians and an office manager, it is very important to make sure that everyone is safe in the extreme heat.
“It can be rough,” Jeff said. “You really got to just listen to your body. Hydrate. You start feeling it, hydrate and maybe cool yourself off.”
“We have two technicians, and we tell them all the time, that if you need to go sit and cool off, just tell us,” added Nicole. “Safety first. When our technicians sign on, we provide everything they need to stay hydrated. They always have what they need to stay hydrated. It’s so important in this field.”
Nicole, who works as a teacher in Needles, helps Jeff as well.
“I help Jeff as needed, but my first job is a teacher,” said Nicole. “In the summer I help with marketing, the finances. On the weekends I help with bids and the finances, but really, it’s his company and I’m just behind him to support him and lift him up as much as possible.
AIRzona does mostly maintenance, with some swap outs of old A/C units. They also work on heating systems and recently learned that ducting systems have a life span.
“I just learned that a year ago,” added Jeff. “In this heat, the insulation breaks down. We measure at the unit and when it leaves the duct and there could be as much as a 3- or 4-degree difference.”
AIRzona also does a Clean Check twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall to prepare your systems for the upcoming heating or Air Conditioning season. They are a York authorized dealer and offer a 10-year parts and labor warranty on York equipment.
They also offer free estimates and free second opinions. If you have a written quote from a competitor, they will look at it, confirm it is needed and quote it for you.
Through their business, AIRzona supports the little league, dance studios and schools in our community.
