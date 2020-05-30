The Lemon Law protects buyers from buying a new car and finding that there is some problem with it. It allows you to give it back to the company and get your money back.
But have you ever heard of a Lemon Law for homes?
Foxhound Home Inspections is offering just that.
David Sanders, managing member of Foxhound Home Inspections, LLC, is a member of Internachi, and, with his membership, can offer a buy-back guarantee.
“Internachi is recognized as the top-notch school for home inspectors,” said Sanders. “It’s an international home inspector school. If I miss some sort of material defect or big defect in the home, within 90 days, Internachi will buy the home back. It’s never going to happen to me, because I go through everything methodically, but it gives the buyer a little peace of mind knowing that if there is something this guy missed, I can give back the house.”
Sanders was born and raised in Chicago and moved to Bullhead City when he was 12 years old. After graduating from Mohave High School in 2000, Sanders moved to Las Vegas to attend ITT Tech. He was on his way to becoming a computer programmer, but he “wasn’t feeling it.”
He returned to Bullhead City and decided to go to school to become certified in HVAC. He attended Mohave Community College and became certified in commercial and residential HVAC systems, but his life was getting ready to take a turn.
After seven years as an HVAC tech in Orange County, Sanders needed to return to Bullhead City to care for his father, who was battling cancer. He took a job as a valet for the Tropicana while he figured things out.
Sanders was living in an apartment when the owner put the apartment complex up for sale and the buyer called for an inspection.
“So the inspector had to come in and do his thing,” explained Sanders. “So I was just kind of watching him, what he was doing. He was in and out of there in about 20 minutes, didn’t check the attic, nothing. He just wasn’t thorough.”
Sanders started contemplating the process. He thought he could do a much more thorough job and maybe it’s something he should look into.
“I was thinking ‘How much does this guy get paid for this?’ ” said Sanders. “If I’m the guy who wants to purchase the home, I want to know everything. I want him to at least peek his head into the attic and check the ventilation or the roof structure. So that made me think ‘Gee if that guy can do this, I can do a much better job, it pays pretty well, I can own my own business, I can be my own boss.’ ”
But it wouldn’t be easy. The home inspectors need 84 credit hours of education, must pass a test and then have 30 parallel inspections with a professional home inspector to get certified.
Sanders couldn’t find any local inspectors who would take him on, so he ended up going to Phoenix. After paying $3,000 to parallel the inspector, plus paying for a hotel in Phoenix for two months, Sanders was ready for his test.
“It took a lot to get licensed,” said Sanders. “It is a little bit of investment and time commitment to get into this.”
Although it isn’t required, he continued to further his education in inspections by getting more certifications in things like mobile homes and pools and spas.
With 22 certifications and counting, Sanders said he believes in continuing his education to make him more valuable daily.
“I believe you never stop learning,” added Sanders.
Foxhound, which offers discounts for military and first responders, can be reached at 928-201-7084, and Sanders said he is available always.
“I’m single, have no kids and am ready to go,” said Sanders. “I can be reached at anytime.”
