BULLHEAD CITY — Ron Stewart, the owner of Sunridge Village (an assisted living and memory care facility in Bullhead City), has been working in the community for more than 20 years, so he was more than qualified to see what kind of geriatric health care facilities our community was lacking.
“One of the things he has always been aware of,” said Chaz Martinez, the director of marketing and business development at Talas Harbor, “was when older people were having any type of mental health issues, there were no resources readily available to them.”
Stewart, who owns similar facilities elsewhere, decided to build Talas Harbor in Bullhead City. Talas Harbor is a state-of-the-art psychiatric care facility that serves the geriatric community.
“Our community often believes that Southwest Behavioral Health and Mohave Mental Health, who do a great job, do this type of care,” said Martinez, “but the truth is their target market are those who are on AHCCCS. We want to make sure that we are taking all private insurances, so we can help a broader group of people have access to services.”
Talas Harbor serves those 55 and older who are in crisis and suffering from mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts and others. It also has the special ability to treat medical problems as well.
“It’s a hospital who does some acuity, so some people can have health problems,” said Martinez. “We have a medical director and RNs 24/7 so we can treat some of those medical issues.”
For instance, if a patient is at one of the hospitals for a medical problem, but also has a mental health issue, previously the patient would be treated for the medical problem until being cleared to go to a mental health facility.
Many mental health facilities will not accept patients who still have medical problems. Talas Harbor can do both in many cases.
Another benefit of Talas Harbor is its proximity to patients’ families.
“When someone is having some sort of depression or anxiety problem, separating them from their families only exacerbates that,” said Martinez. “Prior to Talas Harbor, they would send them to St. Luke’s in Phoenix or Montevista in Las Vegas. That separates them from their family.”
Martinez recounted a recent phone call that he received about a patient being treated in Las Vegas, but whose family was in Lake Havasu.
“They called to see about moving them here,” said Martinez. “It would be so much easier for their family to visit them.”
Referrals, said Martinez, can be from anybody. They have set up a special hotline for those who believe they, or a loved one, may need help.
“Talas Harbor now has set up a direct line for all facilities and people,” said Martinez. “It’s even a red phone! The number is 928-404-6009. That starts the process.”
Admissions are accepted 24 hours a day and referrals are made by anyone. The decision to admit is always done by their medical staff.
Martinez, with the help of Congressional candidate Anne Marie Ward and Dr. Zehri, has been working on connecting with TriWest Healthcare Alliance. They are a third-party administrator who connects private providers with Veterans who may not have the ability to get to VA facilities. This would allow Veterans to be served at Talas Harbor rather than having to get to Prescott or Phoenix to the VA hospitals there.
