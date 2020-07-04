BULLHEAD CITY — It took a little bit of time and a less than ideal home purchase for Sarah Juarez to realize what she wanted to do as a career.
Juarez, an agent at Best Results Real Estate, was born in Utah, but in third grade, her family moved to Arizona when her father took a teaching position in Tuba City. Her mom also was interested in teaching and while they were living in Flagstaff, she attended Northern Arizona University.
“At that time, there were no teaching jobs in Flagstaff,” said Juarez. “We had some friends in the Bullhead City school district that we knew from Tuba City. So, she got my mom an interview here and she got it and had her first teaching job here in Bullhead City.”
Her mom taught at Mountain View Elementary, where the old Suddenlink Center is now, but just a year into it, Juarez’s parents left the heat and moved to Idaho. Juarez had finished high school in Flagstaff and had enrolled at Mohave Community College after moving to Bullhead City.
“I was going to be a teacher,” Juarez said. “I did my student teaching and realized this is not for me. My heart wasn’t in it.”
Her heart was in Bullhead City, though. So, at the age of 17 and with her parents headed to Idaho, Juarez decided she was staying.
“I loved Bullhead,” said Juarez. “I’ve been here ever since — 30 years.”
Juarez met her soon-to-be-husband, had a son, left school and began working in the grocery business.
“It was supposed to be temporary, but I worked my way into management at Food City,” said Juarez. She did that for 15 years, but wanted something else. That something else presented itself when she and her husband purchased their first home.
“It wasn’t a very pleasant experience,” said Juarez. “I thought ‘Gosh, buying your home should not be like this.’ This is a big purchase. This is one of those moments that is supposed to be exciting and very happy, and I just didn’t have the warm and fuzzies when I bought my house.”
So in 2005, Juarez headed off to school to get her real estate license. She continued to work full-time at the grocery store, but also part-time at Key Time Realty. When, tragically, the property manager at Key Time passed away, she was asked to move to fulltime with Key Time as the property manager.
But then Debbie Savage came knocking. Savage is the owner/broker at Best Results Realty and had been trying to get Juarez to come work for her. She said she was apprehensive about leaving a sure paycheck at Key Time and going out on her own, but she also said she believed that “over time that every single opportunity that presented itself has been for the better.”
Juarez joined Best Results and set her mind on being the type of agent that she would like to work with. She especially enjoys helping first-time buyers.
“I love helping first-time home buyers,” said Juarez. “A year ago, I was able to help my son and his wife buy their first home and that was absolutely amazing. It really is a passion for me. It’s not something I take lightly. They have entrusted me to help them.”
Another passion for Juarez, besides her husband of over 20 years and three children, is Unites States Military Vets. Her father and husband were each in the Marine Corps and she has a nephew in the Air Force and Brother-in-law in the Army, so she thought it was appropriate to give back.
“Every single property that I sell, whether I’m representing buyer or seller, I donate a portion of my proceeds to the Military Moms,” said Juarez. “I give them a check quarterly. I realize that our military is huge, and we need to be there to support them, just like they are sacrificing for us. That’s just my way to give back and say Thank You.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.