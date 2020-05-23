FORT MOHAVE — In 2004, Doug Landreth and Louie Fernandez saw a need in the community and, using three principles, created Colorado River Tees. While the name of the company has changed a few times, the owners of Totally Awesome Printing never strayed from those principles.
Those three principles are:
1. Pride in their community, pride in their work, pride in themselves and pride in their clients who choose to do business with them.
2. Dedication to their employees. Dedication to the youth in the community through donations and sponsorships to support their education, health and sports teams. Dedication to the communities they do business in by volunteering their time to nonprofit organizations and charitable groups with a great mission.
3. Quality in every product that leaves their production facilities and not just quality products, but quality pricing.
“Every product that leaves our shop has multiple eyes on it,” said Operations Manager Clay Parker. “It goes through multiple quality checks. We may not always be the cheapest in town, but we will not sacrifice quality to be the cheapest.”
When Landreth and Fernandez started the company, they were operating our of their garage with just two printers, but with business increasing, they moved into a storefront and began adding equipment.
In 2010, they joined with PG Xpress Graphics and rebranded as Totally Awesome Printing/PG Xpress Graphics. They rebranded it that way because the customers always told them how totally awesome they were, and they thought it was the perfect name for the company and the team.
They changed again, when in 2016, they bought out PG Xpress Graphics and rebranded into the current name of Totally Awesome Printing. They also added Parker, who joined the staff as a design consultant and wide-format printing specialist.
Today, TAP has transformed from that small garage-based business into a company with seven divisions including: small-format printing; wide-format printing; embroidery; screen printing; heat press; trophies and awards; and promo items.
“People are really surprised how much we can do,” said Parker. “We don’t have two embroidery heads here, we have 11. We are able to turn things around very quickly. We have two large-format printers. We have manual and automatic eight-color screen presses. We have a laser engraver.”
All of this has helped TAP to be able to create and produce over 90% of its business in-house.
Perhaps the most surprising thing is that the company can design, print and install vehicle wraps in-house.
“We have done wraps for Findlay, Anderson, Tri-State A/C Hero and other businesses right here,” said Parker.
When they have to go outside of their own offices, TAP has proven to be a good community supporter by choosing to work with locals to take care of their customers.
That community pride led TAP to win not only several Mohave Valley Daily News “Best of” awards over the years, but in 2018, they won the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business of the Year award.
Finally, you can tell a lot about a business by focusing on its community involvement; the TAP team is very invested in the community.
Parker himself is the current president of the Bullhead Business Builders, is a past Secretary of the Kiwanis Club of the Colorado River and co-chair of Cornfest, which benefits the children of the community.
“Any chance we get to help out one of the organizations in our community that benefits the children, we try to step up and do that,” said Parker.
Soon TAP will begin working on the school shirts for the next school year. They encourage you to visit www.OurSchoolShirts.com where you can order them, pay for them and they will deliver them right to your door.
