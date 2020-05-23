FORT MOHAVE — For many, paperwork is the worst part of our jobs.
For Diana Morrison, it’s the bulk of her job, and she loves it.
Morrison is the owner of Tri-State Paralegal Services, although if you asked her in high school, she would’ve never expected to still be in Bullhead City in 2020.
“My parents said we were moving to Bullhead City and I said, ‘Absolutely not!’ ” recalled Morrison. “I always said ‘The second I’m done with high school, I’m out of here,’ ”
Morrison was born in San Diego but grew up in Phoenix. Her family routinely would visit her grandparents in Bullhead City, but Morrison’s exposure to the city was limited, as she mainly traveled the path between the casinos and Hancock Drive, where they lived.
Her parents decided to move here to help take care of the grandparents, who both became sick, and Morrison enrolled at Mohave High School.
“I started working, finished high school, started college and started working for a local attorney,” said Morrison. “I fell in love with law and I fell in love with the community. Now, I love it here.”
Morrison originally had planned on a different career, but while in the nursing program at Mohave Community College, she started working in a group of executive suites. In one of the suites was an attorney.
Occasionally, the attorney would ask for help with additional legal tasks, and as she moved deeper into that work, she fell in love with it.
Over the course of the next 10 years, Morrison worked as a paralegal until, in June 2017, Tri-State Paralegal Services was born. She has spent the last two-plus years showing the community the benefit of working with her office.
“I think people are surprised most of all that we are totally legal,” explained Morrison. “I am certified by the Arizona Supreme Court to help people prepare legal documents without the supervision of an attorney.”
As a legal document preparer, Morrison is able to prepare most legal documents. Many times, clients are able to completely avoid working with an attorney, and in most cases completely avoid going to court.
“People are surprised to hear that we can help you start to finish with a case whether it’s contested or uncontested,” said Morrison. “We are able to file the documents on your behalf and put them out for service with a process server. In most cases, we are able to help you and you never have to go to court.”
About 60% of the work that Tri-State Paralegal does is estate planning, but they also work in probate, family law, simple deed transfers, beneficiary deeds, LLC formations, and recently added Arizona Chapter 7 bankruptcy to their menu. Morrison also does a lot of notary work.
“We’ve fully expanded our services,” said Morrison, “and I’ve also expanded my license into California and Nevada.”
She also expanded her staff, when, in October 2018, Morrison added Amanda Greer. Greer got licensed in July 2019 as a legal document preparer as well and is working mostly in the bankruptcy arena.
“She’s my right hand,” said Morrison. “When she came here, she was already familiar with probate, estate planning and a little with family law. She’s getting more familiar in those areas so she can help me a lot more in document preparation.”
Morrison, who is the membership secretary for the Bullhead Business Builders, said the most popular requests are powers of attorney, leases and divorce paperwork. She added that if you can’t fill them out yourself, you still can get help from Tri-State Paralegal Services for a separate charge.
