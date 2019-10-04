FORT MOHAVE — The Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce sponsored a block party in Fort Mohave on Thursday night.
The idea for the event was to allow members of the chamber and residents who do — or might — patronize businesses to get to know one another, said John Pynnaker, president and CEO of the chamber.
Vendors and activities were set up along three blocks in Fort Mohave where most of the businesses are members of the organization.
Other chamber members from the region as well as community groups and first responders set up booths.
There were free gifts, free food, and sources of entertainment for those of all ages.
This was the chamber’s sixth such event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.