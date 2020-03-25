ByTERRIHARBER
TheDailyNews
BULLHEAD CITY — City of Bullhead City officials spent Wednesday contacting local businesses affected by Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order now that Mohave County has recorded positive tests for COVID-19.
Ducey issued the order last week, ordering all counties that have reported positive tests to close dining rooms at restaurants and to idle bars, gyms, fitness centers and movie theaters.
The same order stipulates that restaurants may remain open only if they serve food exclusively as takeout, drive-through and delivery options.
“We have called all businesses that need to be closed and we will be ensuring they remain closed per the governor’s executive order,” said City Manager Toby Cotter. “We have some great compliance from our residents and do not foresee any problems.”
The order will remain in effect until further notice though the rules will be reconsidered for appeal or revision every two weeks, according to the executive order.
In a news release issued Wednesday, the city expressed the desire that all residents remain home, if possible, and practice social distancing to slow the spread and limit exposure to others — especially seniors and those with underlying health conditions.
This is based on recommendations of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The city noted that the number of Arizonans with the virus and the number who have died have been on the rise at a rapid pace.
As of Wednesday, 401 people statewide had tested positive for COVID-19 and six had died. A week ago, there were just 20 confirmed cases of the virus across Arizona.
All city parks remain open. Park users are asked to practice social distancing when visiting any of those parks.
“All residents are being asked to not congregate in groups of 10 or more,” Cotter said.
Workers continue to clean and sanitize all park facilities frequently. Picnic tables have been moved so that they are at least six feet or more apart.
No parties are allowed in city parks and people are not going to permitted to set up bounce houses or inflatables. No ramada reservations are allowed.
“I trust our residents to social distance themselves from each other so we can slow the spread of COVID-19 and get back to normal,” Cotter said.
To help contain the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases spread through respiratory droplets, including the flu, health officials have issued the following recommendations:
- Wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Refrain from touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Don’t make close contact with sick individuals.
- If you are sick, stay home.
- Cover coughs or sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue away.
- Clean and disinfect objects that are touched frequently.
- If someone in your family tested positive for COVID-19, keep that entire household at home.
- Cancel or postpone mass gatherings of 10 or more people.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 in Mohave County Public Health Department can call 928-753-0714 or call 2-1-1 for general information in Arizona.
