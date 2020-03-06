Recently the much anticipated Southern Maid Donuts opened its doors to the public. Congratulations to owners Joe Martinez, Bob Steele and Patrick Steele for the wise decision of opening their shop at 1751 Highway 95. This, coupled with the anticipated opening of a new Burger King nearby (soon) as well as the El Bonita Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant (soon), are just some more examples of the great strides this city and region are experiencing in economic development.
Over the past several years, thanks in great part to the hard work and dedication of City Manager Toby Cotter as well as the mayor and city council, Bullhead City has experienced several high-visibility businesses coming to town as well as many maybe lesser-known, but equally impactful, businesses. Dot Foods, Hobby Lobby, Culver’s, Smart & Final and the new Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse have garnered the most attention this year for opening, but for every Dot Foods, there are a dozen smaller businesses opening like BHC Tobacco, Meoni’s Italian Restaurant, Tasa Espresso and Smoothie Bar, Mohave Powersports and Javalina’s. These smaller businesses are locally owned and operated and buying from them contributes directly to the local economy versus sending your money out of town to a corporation.
But the impact isn’t just felt in the tax role; we have been lucky that many of the companies coming to town have not only contributed financially to their communities, but also socially.
Look at what Dot Foods has meant to our town. Not only the financial impact of over 225 jobs, but the impact they have made on the many charities, nonprofits and community events and projects that it has backed financially. Anita Gill at Javalina’s, Lori and Ken Deschene at Culver’s and Jade Quintanar at Tasa are examples of people who have started their small business over the past couple of years and dove head-first into giving back to the community supporting them.
So what’s next? Well, glad you asked.
Dot Foods is currently in phase II of its build-out (well ahead of schedule), which is projected to bring and additional 70 jobs to the community immediately.
Gordman’s is in the process of turning the old Stage store in the Riverview Mall into its newest store and there is a brand new (unnamed as of yet) clothing store moving into the Mohave Crossroads shopping center soon. There is also a final (I know, you’ve heard that before) determination on what to do with the old KMart building in the City Square Shopping Center. Look for a portion of the building to be used for climate-controlled storage, and the rest for several well-known stores.
Of course, we all are eagerly anticipating the new Jersey Mike’s and Dairy Queen going up near the corner of Hancock and Highway 95 as well as the Dutch Brothers in City Square. There also is a Dunkin’ Donuts on the way. We are just days away from the renovations being completed, turning the old Gretchen’s Inn into the new Motel 6 in downtown Bullhead City and of course they are moving along on the new Holiday Inn Express on Silver Creek Road.
So, what about Whole Foods? Or Olive Garden? Or El Pollo Loco? Or...
Well, those all sound great, but having accompanied our city manager, mayor and some of the city council members and staff to the annual International Council of Shopping Center shows, I can tell you that it’s not as easy as just asking.
Ultimately, each of these national chains has requirements before it will consider moving into town. For some, it’s a median household income of the homes within a certain perimeter of the prospective location. For example, El Pollo Loco requires a median annual household income of $60,000 and 90,000 residents within three miles of its location. For others it’s a population requirement. For example, Olive Garden requires that there are 125,000 people living within a 15-minute drive to its business. Whole Foods requires 200,000 within 20 minutes.
So, while we are growing and hope to get to these numbers some day, the simple fact is that we are not there yet.
Ultimately we are putting the onus on Cotter and the mayor to bring these businesses to town and they have done a great job of doing that. Until we get to 100,000 in our community, let’s just enjoy what we have so far, celebrate the new businesses we have added and cheer on Toby and Mayor Tom Brady as they work to bring even more to our town.
