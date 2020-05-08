BULLHEAD CITY — Due to the financial effects of the coronavirus, and in lieu of staff reductions, the Mohave Valley Daily News will begin producing a digital-only Monday edition of its publication. This change will allow the newspaper to maintain its current staffing levels.
The first day without a Monday printed edition will be May 11.
“The savings from digital-only Monday enables us to keep our newsroom at the size that it is and continue to produce the fact-based journalism that’s important to our community,” said News West Publishing General Manager Larry Kendrick. “Although a reduction in printing was a very tough decision, keeping our staff employed was an easy one.”
The newspaper will continue to produce six distinct editions per week; the Monday edition will be available only in a digital format published on the company’s website, mohavedailynews.com.
With information moving so quickly during the coronavirus pandemic, the website is an especially good way to present timely news content. The paper has offered free access to most coronavirus content for several weeks. We also have an e-mail newsletter that comes out twice a day informing subscribers of current news, sports and events. Our commitment to professional journalism, published daily, will remain the same.
Subscription rates will remain the same, and we encourage our subscribers to sign up for our
e-edition and email newsletters to access the full benefits of their subscription. We now will offer the e-edition free to all current subscribers.
The coronavirus has disrupted our community with store closures, modified hours, staff reductions and uncertainty. In turn, these unfortunate events caused cancellations of preprint, classifieds and display advertising, which are the main revenue sources for the newspaper. With your continued support, we continue our mission to provide a powerful local resource for news, information and advertising.
Please follow the Mohave Valley Daily News Facebook page for breaking news. To access the
e-editions, visit mohavedailynews.com and click E-edition from the navigation menu. Your account number will be required to log in for the first time, and that is displayed on your invoice. If you have any trouble, we are here for you. Please email
circulation@nwppub.com or call 928-296-8457 for assistance.
