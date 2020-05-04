NEW YORK (AP) — Victoria's Secret won't be bought after all.
L Brands, which owns the lingerie seller, said Monday that it has agreed to end a February deal that would have sold a controlling stake of Victoria's Secret to private equity firm Sycamore Partners.
Last month, Sycamore Partners sued to get out of the $525 million deal, citing the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the chain to close its stores and lose sales. On Monday, L Brands said the lawsuit with Sycamore Partners was settled.
L Brands, which is based in Columbus, Ohio, said it now plans to spin off Victoria's Secret into a separate company and focus on running its Bath & Body Works chain.
Shares of L Brands Inc. tumbled 14% in after-hours trading Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.