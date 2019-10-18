BULLHEAD CITY — A debate on Proposition 415 Thursday morning was wide-ranging and had some contentious moments as speakers representing both sides of the issue answered prepared questions and had a chance to ask their opponent a couple of questions as well.
Proposition 415, a mail-in referendum due by Nov. 5, seeks voters’ authorization for Bullhead City government to acquire the local water infrastructure system from EPCOR Water Arizona. The proposal also provides a ceiling on the size of a loan through a bond issue that the city can seek for purchase of the system — up to $130 million — and allows for financing with an interest rate of up to 8%.
Representing Yes on 415 was David Lords, Laughlin Ranch developer. The No on 415 position was presented by Shawn Bradford, EPCOR’s vice president of corporate services.
The Bullhead City/Mohave County Association of Realtors organized the debate. The moderator, Richard Lettman of Coit Cleaning and Restoration, told the audience that he wasn’t personally invested in the
outcome of the referendum because he is a customer of Bermuda Water Company, not EPCOR.
In his introductory statement, Bradford said estimations done for the city by Raftelis Financial Consulting didn’t include a cost model, which is why EPCOR’s valuation consultant, Gannett Fleming Inc., placed the value at $133 million compared with Raftelis’ $55 million.
EPCOR will make the Gannett Fleming report public by posting it online next week, he said.
Bradford also said customers of the would-be city-owned water utility would pay up to $440 million for the company over the 30-year period — if purchased for the maximum price and highest rate of interest stated in the proposition.
Bradford also mentioned that the Attorney General’s office is looking into unlawful electioneering complaints filed by the EPCOR-sponsored political action committee, Taxpayers Against City Takeover, and pointed to an editorial written by a member of the Goldwater Institute criticizing the city for using public resources to influence voters to approve of the referendum.
Lords started off by asking how many people at the debate planned to vote “yes” on Proposition 415. More hands went up at that moment than when he asked how many people were going to vote “no” on it.
He also pointed out that the vast majority of community water systems in the country, 88%, are public. While EPCOR is owned by the city of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, it’s run by a regional for-profit division in Arizona.
“It’s time for control of the system to become localized and that would only be achieved by city government taking over the system from EPCOR, which would make water system decision making — and rate setting — to the Bullhead City Council instead of the Arizona Corporation Commission,” he said.
User rates for average customers have nearly doubled in only a few years, Lords said.
He said the Raftelis system valuation of $55 million is likely to be closer to the final amount and that the city government likely would end up paying an interest rate of only about 2.5% to 3.5%. He also said EPCOR’s campaign information portraying the cost of the system to the city at the highest amount and most costly interest rate is misinformation.
“Frankly, it’s a con job,” Lords said. “They’re scaring residents.”
QUESTIONS
Lettman asked Lords why in a community that largely embraces largely conservative and libertarian values should the voters authorize the seizure of private property “with the result of expanding the size of our local government?”
The city would add to its overall workforce about “30 people,” Lords replied. “I don’t feel like we’re growing (government) at all.”
He later amended that statement to explain that the city staff would increase in size by about 10% and reiterated that it wasn’t a significant staffing increase.
In turn, Lettman asked Bradford why it’s in the best interest of Bullhead City residents “to let the Arizona Corporation Commission regulate ... instead of a locally elected City Council?”
Bradford said the people who run the EPCOR’s local operations were only about a quarter mile away from where the debate was taking place. The regulatory system already in place, he said, works quite well.
The Arizona Corporation Commission has “a professional organization” advising its commissioners and there is further protection of utility customers with the presence of the Residential Utility Consumer Office, he said.
When EPCOR recently made a request to the commission, the ACC staff looked at EPCOR’s operations and “we didn’t get half of what we asked for,” Bradford said. “That’s how it’s supposed to work.”
Lords countered by stating that the state’s regulatory system isn’t accessible or accountable to local utility ratepayers: “The ACC is elected statewide. You’re 1 in 4 million.”
He also said that the utility companies can influence judgments because they are allowed to give money to ACC candidates seeking election.
Lettman asked Bradford about No on 415’s claim that rates will go up if the proposition is approved and wanted him to guarantee that EPCOR will not raise rates. Bradford replied that the current rates will stay the same for about 22 months, until the next long-term rate case can be resolved by the ACC. EPCOR will turn in its rate request in May of 2020 and the ACC might need until mid-2021 to complete that process.
Lords was asked by Lettman whether EPCOR’s 10-year, $58 million plan for system improvements and upgrades is acceptable and to explain where that money is coming from. He replied that the city will be able to better stabilize rates than EPCOR by operating the system as a not-for-profit utility.
The city “can do the same thing, only cheaper,” he said.
Bradford noted that the $58 million won’t be charged to customers now because the ACC has to approve the spending. The ACC might not approve EPCOR to charge customers for some of those allocations.
Lettman said that the estimated cost of the local system in 2012 was $34 million while the recent Gannett Fleming valuation was $133 million. He asked Bradford why EPCOR’s expressed value of the system has increased by almost $100 million in seven years.
Bradford replied that market fluctuations, EPCOR’s investments into the system and the Gannett Fleming valuation play a role.
“It all comes down to the price,” Bradford said. “Help us understand how Raftelis determined the value.”
Bradford said the city hasn’t released documents that might help explain how Raftelis came to the amount of $55 million though looking at the transaction being between two willing parties might be affecting the perceived amount.
He said earlier that EPCOR is not for sale. The city has said that it remains willing to negotiate a price.
Ultimately, if Proposition 415 passes, the value will be determine in court because the company doesn’t want to sell, Bradford said.
Lords stated that the city’s valuation of the local EPCOR system is $55 million. When EPCOR held a town hall and talked about instances when the cost of a system was substantially higher than the amount decided in final judgment, Lords said the examples were “cherry picked.”
If the case goes to court, EPCOR is “scared to death we’ll win” because that would open the door to other communities that would want to try to do the same thing, Lords said.
Lettman asked Lords how he defined the word “greedy,” which is commonly used by 415 supporters to describe EPCOR, and wanted to know why that company is greedy.
Lords said their rate increases since purchasing Arizona American are greedy, especially when there are no other options for water service if it’s an EPCOR service area. He described how the company treats seniors as “criminal.”
“Now we were just called ‘criminal,’” Bradford replied. “Rates have gone up because we’ve invested $32 million in your system. Would a greedy company invest $32 million at risk?”
He also pointed to the maintenance of fire hydrants, low-income and other discount rate programs, and community involvement and investment as ways EPCOR isn’t greedy. The ACC system regulates rates by looking at a utility’s investments in the past and allows them to seek their return in the future.
Bradford also took issue at name-calling going on.
“I said ‘borderline criminal,’” Lords said.
Bradford used as an example a post on the Yes on 415 Facebook page in which someone likened EPCOR to the mafia. Someone else called EPCOR employees “disgusting.”
“I’m disappointed we’re having this conversation,” Bradford said angrily. “Vote on the facts.”
Lords said that some people are becoming overly emotional because of the EPCOR campaign literature and held up a couple of pieces as he spoke.
After being asked for a reaction about how most Americans receive water service from publicly owned water systems, Bradford cited a move by some municipalities to privatize their water systems because of the high cost to maintain them and still provide “safe, reliable service.”
Lords again noted that EPCOR “isn’t being very nice to seniors.”
When Lords was asked why the city operating sewers qualified them to provide water service, he said the city has only raised sewer rates once in 20 years and that it’s not “rocket science.”
“If EPCOR can find people to run the system, why can’t the city?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.