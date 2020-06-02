LAUGHLIN — Some of Laughlin’s local restaurants have accepted Gov. Steve Sisolak’s option to return to in-house dining.
A stop at local favorite Humberto’s, on Needles Highway in the North Pointe shopping center, found several Laughlinites enjoying the Mexican cuisine served there.
Sisolak’s order allows for 50% capacity of customers inside the restaurants during Phase Two of his four-phase plan for reopening all of Nevada back to a state of normalcy.
Four separate tables were occupied by guests Monday at lunchtime, all spaced apart by the requisite 6 feet of social distancing, which is part and parcel of the allowed guidelines laid out a week ago by Sisolak.
One customer, Ritchie, a casino employee in Laughlin, said he was very glad to be able to come back in and dine at Humberto’s as he has in the past. Humberto’s has been a Laughlin favorite for several years now and during lunchtime can be rather busy. Humberto’s remained with only take-out service for a couple weeks after Sisolak cleared the way for in-house dining.
The uber popular In-N-Out burger location in Laughlin also has returned to in-house dining. It, too, lingered with take-out and drive-through service well after the green light was given to restaurants. The chain’s locations in California remain only drive-through and take-out.
Part of Sisolak’s Phase Two allowances included restaurants inside of gaming establishments being allowed to reopen for in-house dining with many restrictions that are shared by most reopened businesses in Nevada. The main points of which are operating at a 50% capacity, employees must wear face masks at all times and customers are supposed to observe the 6-foot social distancing protocols that were put in place back in March to slow the spread of COVID-19. Other restrictions included that patrons could not “cross a gaming floor” to enter or exit the restaurants or to use the restrooms.
Today, all restaurants in gaming establishments are allowed to reopen as the following day — Thursday — all gaming establishments in the state are allowed to reopen for regular gambling business albeit with restrictions. Those restrictions presented by the Nevada Gaming Control Board include 50% capacity, social distancing, masks for employees, frequent sanitizing of common surfaces and other measures aimed at helping the state keep the spread of the virus in check.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.