WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's trade deal with China last week opened up export opportunities for American farmers, manufacturers and energy producers. And his trade pact with Canada and Mexico, approved Thursday by the Senate, could help restore some auto production in the United States.
Yet perhaps more than anything, last week's twin breakthroughs on trade provided a breather from two chaotic years of Trumpian policymaking — involving threats, truces and heavy U.S. tariffs imposed on friend and foe alike on a scale unseen since the 1930s. The uncertainty had been clouding the economy, causing businesses to delay investments until they knew how the trade turmoil would shake out.
"We got trade peace,'' said Mary Lovely, an economist who studies trade at Syracuse University.
At least for now.
Free trade has long been a mutually accepted priority for the world's major industrialized economies. Many trade experts said they worry that in the long run, Trump's relentlessly confrontational stance and eager embrace of tariffs could pose risks to both the U.S. and global economies.
And even as tensions ease at least temporarily with China, the Trump administration is readying tariffs on the European Union over subsidies to the aviation giant Airbus and on France over a digital services tax that targets U.S. tech giants like Google and Amazon.
Here is a closer look at Trump's recent record on trade:
Revamping North American Trade
Senators voted 89-10 Thursday to approve Trump's U.S.-Mexico Canada Agreement, a month after the House had passed it 385-41.
The so-called USMCA replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement, which had eliminated most trade barriers among the United States, Canada and Mexico.
NAFTA, which took effect in 1994, triggered a surge in trade among the three countries. And it created a regional manufacturing bloc to compete with East Asia and Europe. But Trump and other critics argued that NAFTA cost the United States jobs by encouraging factories to move south to capitalize on low-wage Mexican laborers, who were largely prevented from forming independent unions.
Trump's top trade negotiator, Robert Lighthizer, crafted a replacement trade agreement that is intended, most of all, to return some factory production to the United States.
To qualify for USMCA's duty-free benefits, automakers must derive 75% of their production content from within North America — up from 62.5% under NAFTA. That means more auto content would have to be homegrown in
higher-wage North America, not imported more cheaply from China and elsewhere.
A cease-fire with China
After 18 months of trade combat, the United States and China agreed to an interim truce Wednesday.
Under the so-called Phase 1 deal, Trump scrapped his plan to impose tariffs on $160 billion in Chinese imports, and he halved his import taxes on an additional $110 billion worth. (The administration still maintains tariffs on $360 billion in Chinese products, and Beijing has imposed retaliatory tariffs on U.S. exports.) In return, China agreed to do more to protect intellectual property and to curb its practice of forcing foreign companies to hand over trade secrets as the price of admission to the Chinese market.
But the centerpiece of the deal was China's vow to buy an extra $200 billion worth of U.S. manufacturing, energy and farm exports this year and next. The mandated purchases are unusual for modern trade agreements. Trade pacts now usually set the rules for commerce but let customer demand sort out who buys how much of what.
Critics wonder whether China is really capable of meeting these targets. The U.S. key complaint is that China uses illicit trade practices in its drive to surpass the United States in such advanced technologies as robotics and quantum computing. Specifically, it didn't address Beijing's massive subsidies for its own tech companies.
Those issues are expected to be taken up in future talks — talks that aren't likely to go anywhere until after November's U.S. election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.