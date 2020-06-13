BULLHEAD CITY — Gregg Eidsness grew up in North Dakota. After graduation and a brief stint in construction, he was ready to get out of the snow. He took off for Kansas City.
But a reflective moment while sitting at a stop sign in Kansas City changed his path both figuratively and literally.
Eidsness owns Farm Bureau Financial in Bullhead City, and that moment at that stop sign left him asking himself if he really wanted to work in Kansas City.
“When I got there at 10 at night, I was sitting in my car at a stop sign saying, ‘I don’t want to do this’, so I decided to go to California,” said Eidsness. “So I just went. Didn’t even stay the night. I just kept on driving.”
While on the road, Eidsness picked up a hitchhiker who caused him to divert his route a little and he ended up driving by tiny Safford, Arizona. His aunt and uncle lived there, so Eidsness stopped by.
“She convinced me to go to college,” said Eidsness, “so I stayed in Arizona and went to college.”
Eidsness attended Eastern Arizona, then transferred to Northern Arizona, where he finished his degree in business.
In 1979, Tri-State Building Materials, which owns the Fort Mohave Ace Hardware, recruited Eidsness and he moved to Bullhead City.
“I thought I would hang out for a year, enjoy the river and move on,” said Eidsness. “That never happened. I met my wife, got married and one thing led to another.”
After 23 years with Tri-State, Eidsness starting thinking about changing careers.
“I had a great job, great career at Tri-State, but just started getting itchy and thinking I wanted to do something different,” explained Eidsness. “Jim Parker was the agent back then and he recruited me to take over this office. I officially started in 2002.”
Farm Bureau Financial deals with insurance and financial services.
The full line of insurance policies includes homes, cars, motorcycles, personal watercraft, boats, houseboats, RVs and quads.
“Basically if it has a motor, we can cover it,” said Eidsness. “Plus, we can combine all your toys into one policy so it’s more convenient.”
Other insurance products offered by Farm Bureau include rental homes and seasonal homes. They can even put recreational toys on the policy with a seasonal home.
Farm Bureau also does commercial insurance, including contractors, handyman, rental houses, apartment houses and just about any type of small or large businesses.
But the thing that Eidsness believes most people should be paying attention to right now is long-term care insurance.
“A lot of people aren’t aware that’s available,” said Eidsness. “Roughly 70% of our population is going to end up needing some kind of long term care. A lot of that we’ve been addressing through our life insurance products that have additional coverages that cover long term care. It doesn’t necessarily mean that you end up in a nursing home. It can be that you need coverage to help you stay in your house. A lot of people can stay in their home if they have services come in and help them a couple times a week. It can help pay for that.”
On the financial side, Farm Bureau is affiliated with the Royal Bank of Canada and can offer over 200 mutual funds. They also offer IRA’s, small retirements, a 401k program and a financial planner.
“I partner with a financial planner who is in town at least once a month,” added Eidsness.
Eidsness has been very involved in the community for many years and currently is the Treasure for the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce, Treasurer for Los Matadores, on the board for the Rotary Club of Bullhead City and the Treasurer on the Mohave County Park Board. He also is a member of the Bullhead Business Builders and his Farm Bureau branch has won the Farm Bureau All American Award many times, including for the past 3 consecutive years.
“We’re here and we’re local,” said Eidsness. “We take a really comprehensive look at people when they come in. I see a lot of situations where people have no idea what their coverage limits are or what they need. We invite everyone to come in at least once a year and go over what they have.”
