BULLHEAD CITY — It is a time of uncertainty for all of us.
From small business owners to salaried and hourly workers, nearly all are being hurt by the painful, albeit necessary, executive orders to “stay at home” as well as shuttering non-essential businesses.
That has brought on financial instability to families around the country — including many in the Tri-state.
Gary Shapiro, owner of the Southwest Financial Center in Bullhead City, had some pointers to help those who are struggling.
First and foremost, he reminded us to not panic. While things are trying right now, they eventually will turn around and we will be back to normal. He did warn that it could be six to 18 months, but advised everyone to hang in there.
If you are struggling financially, he suggested first get in front of your bills. Do that by working through your budget, prioritizing your bills and cutting back on expenditures to just “needs” not “wants.” Also address long-term debt.
“Reach out to your creditors right away and see who will work with you to stretch out payments, lower your interest rates on credit cards or who might defer payments for a few months,” said Shapiro. “Especially if you are off work now and expected to be off for another month or more.”
Shapiro also recommended reaching out to other companies or vendors to see if you can get better pricing on your regular purchases. In a time where nearly every company is hurting, they could be more motivated to cut margins to retain the business — and work with you.
Next, address employment. If you have a job and are paycheck to paycheck, Shapiro recommended using this down time to prepare for your next step.
“Many people have their one job and are completely dependent on the income from the one occupation,” he explained. “Now that there’s extra time, read a bit and possibly look to study your way into another position of responsibility with the same employer or make yourself available as an essential worker for another employer.”
Shapiro said to work hard to make yourself the one employee that your employer simply could not lose even in the worst of economic downturns.
You could look to pursue a second income and consider taking one or two online courses.
“As they say, there’s no time like the present to make yourself into the indispensable assistant or eventually become your own boss,” Shapiro added, reminding everyone to be vigilant in determining the difference between online scams and valid employment opportunities.
Investors in the stock market and 401(k) and other retirement accounts have taken a bath over the past few months. While it has returned somewhat, the stock market fell over 30% between Feb. 12 and March 16, including the three biggest point-loss days in history on March 9, March 12 and March 16.
Shapiro said that while these are difficult times, understand that the market will rebound. Again, he advised, don’t panic.
“For those who are active investors, 401(k) participants and those retirees who are depending on stock market returns to supplement their incomes, these are extremely difficult times,” Shapiro said. “The market will rebound eventually so now is not the right time to move your investments, sell off or be worried about the drop in value of your portfolio.”
The belief is that the value in United States companies and in other current investment options are there, but it could take a bit to climb back to current levels. Shapiro said he believes it may take as long as 18 to 24 months to get to 80% of its previous highs, but it is a good time to re-evaluate investment priorities.
“Eventually look to change allocations based on your personal tolerance to risk, age and other factors,” Shapiro explained. “Always seek the advice of a qualified professional.”
Shapiro said he prefers a base percentage of safer annuities which do not lose market value along with more aggressive high-dividend stocks, mutual funds and no-load funds.
“They have the capacity for higher returns,” Shapiro added. But he warned, “There is no magic formula so plan carefully and consider talking to a certified financial planner if you can afford one.”
If you are ready to jump back in to the market, it’s a great time with prices low, but Shapiro has some recommendations for you.
“Look to those companies who have not been hurt as much by the downturn and those companies who Americans will be dependent upon as the economy bounces back,” Shapiro said.
He said possibilities include big regional grocers; large companies who produce cleaning agents; energy; transportation; restaurant and entertainment companies (eventually); and leaders in digital areas such as IBM and Apple.
“Don’t put all your eggs into one basket, though,” he added.
To protect yourself in the future, Shapiro recommended adhering to the guidance of keeping six months of emergency funds and put 15% to 20% of your income away for retirement if possible.
“Our grandparents and parents mostly stuck to that and did a great job preparing for retirement and so can we,” Shapiro said. “So many people still have trouble keeping up their household when a car needs repairs and it’s very difficult when many people work paycheck to paycheck. Try to set aside a $20 bill for a couple of paychecks. Then make it $25, $30 or whatever and eventually there will be some money for the next rainy day.”
Shapiro is a 33-year resident of Bullhead City and can be reached at 928-763-4360.
