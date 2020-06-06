BULLHEAD CITY — They say it takes a village to raise a child. Apparently it takes a village to create an attorney and Danielle Giddings Fontenot can attest to that.
Fontenot, who practices at the law firm of Lenkowsky & Fontenot, credits many people in the community with helping her to become an attorney, but mostly her mother along with her mentor, Paul Lenkowsky.
“Between my boss and my mother, they encouraged me to do it,” said Fontenot. “They pushed me. The local attorneys have all been great to work with, too. They’ve all been very helpful.”
Fontenot moved to the Tri-state in 1998 at the age of 21. Her family had been vacationing in Laughlin for years and eventually moved to Bullhead City after the 1994 Northridge earthquake.
When she got here, her goal was to spend time with her best friend and go to school.
“I came to Bullhead City in 1997,” said Fontenot. “My mother is my very best friend and I thought ‘What am I doing out there?’ I was missing life with her.”
When she arrived, she got a job with a local attorney as a legal secretary. She worked for another local attorney for several years before landing with Lenkowsky.
After three years with Lenkowsky, she moved back to California for a year before returning and getting a position with Goldberg and Osborne, where she honed her personal injury experience.
In 2006, she returned to Lenkowsky. She had stayed in the legal field the entire time, including her time in California, so when an opportunity came up to get more education in the legal field, she jumped at it.
“A friend of mine started taking paralegal classes,” said Fontenot. “I decided that if she was taking them, I would take them since I was already doing the job.”
Fontenot, who has been married for 16 years and has a 14-year-old son, graduated with her AA degree from Mohave Community College in 2011, then was off to Northern Arizona University to continue her education. But that’s when her mom and Lenkowsky stepped in.
“My mom and Paul told me I needed to go to law school,” said Fontenot. “They really pushed me, and I owe them a lot.”
Fontenot got her law degree in 2015 and passed the bar in 2017. After two years, Fontenot was made a partner at Lenkowsky’s firm in April of 2019.
Today, Fontenot works in several different areas of law including family law, civil litigation, criminal defense and personal injury law, but most (about 75%) of her business is Family Law.
“I was Paul’s paralegal since ’06,” said Fontenot. “So he would dictate to me and I would do the documentation. So I can do that part with my eyes closed. The litigating part is a little different.”
Fontenot prides herself on being able to work out an amicable solution where both sides get what they want without going to trial.
“I take a different approach to things and I think it’s because I’ve been here so long and dealt with so many of the local attorneys,” said Fontenot. “I try to talk to people and find out what they need. Some things have to be litigated, but I settle a lot of cases. Some people want their day in court, but others, it’s just identifying what they want in the end.”
Although Lenkowsky is now “Of Counsel” meaning he is pulling back a little bit, Fontenot still consults with him on a weekly basis.
“I think he’s a brilliant man, so sometimes I’ll ask him to ensure I’m on the right track,” said Fontenot. “I’ve been very fortunate to walk into the position I have.”
With the change in hands, Fontenot took over a busy and thriving family law practice and as such requires that she spends a good deal of time in court for trials and hearings. Her vast experience compares favorably to the experience of an attorney with many more years of experience in the judicial system.
But she couldn’t do it without the support of her receptionist, Trish Myers, who has worked there since 2015.
“I have a great support staff,” said Fontenot. “I could not do this without her and Paul. He’s been a brilliant mentor and has helped me succeed.”
Fontenot would like to expand her practice into helping the elderly and preparing trusts, and possibly probate work.
A big Dodgers fan, you can catch Fontenot in her free time with her family either watching baseball or spending time enjoying the river.
