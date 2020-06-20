FORT MOHAVE — Most people think of selling homes as a sales job, but Sara Entner, a Realtor at Best Results Real Estate, thinks of it as a marketing job. That’s perfect; the Minnesota native spent 23 years in marketing before jumping into real estate.
“You don’t sell a house to somebody, they buy houses from you,” explained Entner. “My goal is to find the person who wants to buy the house. I’m not trying to sell them a house. It’s not like a used car business.”
Enter was born and raised outside St. Paul, Minnesota. She attended the University of Minnesota before graduating from Metropolitan State University with a degree in business administration.
She went to work for Prudential Securities for nearly 13 years before joining Ameriprise Financial.
In the early 1990s, Entner’s husband, who had been a police officer in Ramsey County, retired at the age of 50 and the two decided to move to the desert.
“We bought our first home in Phoenix in 1993,” Enter said. “All of my in-laws lived in Phoenix and my husband got hired on with the police department down there, but he realized he would take a $20,000 cut in pay and start his retirement over again, so we decided to just stay in Minnesota and buy the house here in Phoenix.”
That property benefited from the completion of the Highway 101 Loop, and so they rented that out and purchased another. They did that two more times when they stumbled onto the Tri-state.
“We used to fly out of Vegas, so we would drive through Bullhead on our way,” said Entner. “One day we just said. ‘We should stop in that little Laughlin place’. We did and just fell in love with the river.”
So in 2008, they purchased their first home in Desert Lakes. Later, they rented that out and purchased a home in Los Lagos. Seeing the benefit of purchasing homes at the housing market downturn and then repairing and selling them, Entner made a career change.
“We sold all of our homes in Phoenix and started flipping,” said Enter. “We got connected with a general contractor here and started flipping homes.”
With her business background, Entner saw the money that she was losing on each sale to the real estate agents and decided to go get her license.
“That’s a lot of expense to pay,” Entner said. “It really eats into our margin.”
That’s how it started, but Entner realized she had an aptitude for selling homes, and she credits her marketing experience as one of the key reasons why.
“I’m a business person,” said Entner. “I analyzed the market and community, I listened to customers, I listened to every real estate agent who would talk to me.”
Between new homes and other listings, Entner’s team at Best Results Realty sold 129 homes last year.
“It started out as me,” added Entner. “I brought on another sales person, a prospector, a transaction coordinator, and now we have another prospector and two more sales people joining our team. I guess I liked it. I should’ve done this when I was 20.”
Her approach to home sales is still changing. Obstacles like the Coronavirus and new online sales opportunities have made her evolve, but with her marketing background, she’s ready for the challenge.
“We are having to change a little bit how we do business,” said Entner, “but we do tons of online advertising. I’m a student of the market. It will change and we have to keep changing with it.”
