BULLHEAD CITY — It’s hard to pinpoint who gets the credit for Robert Gilardoni owning and operating the Smartstyle Hair Salon inside the Bullhead City Walmart.
It could be his mother, who at the age of 17, opened her first hair salon in Italy.
Or it could be his now-2-year old granddaughter.
Either way, it’s an interesting story.
Gilardoni’s mother built her salon up and eventually sold it and moved to England, where she met Robert’s father. They later moved to Canada, where Robert was born. In the late 1960s, the family moved to California and purchased another salon in Westwood Village just outside of Los Angeles.
“My first job at age 13 was sweeping hair up, answering phones and taking curlers out of hair for $1 an hour,” said Gilardoni. “Minimum wage was $2.25. After working there a couple of months, I was going up the street to an Orange Julius to get lunch. I got to know the owner and he offered me a job cleaning the burger stand every night for two hours. I asked him ‘What do you pay?’ He told me $2.25 an hour.”
Gilardoni promptly returned to the salon and declared to his mother that he would be cutting some of his hours so that he could work at Orange Julius.
After graduating high school, Gilardoni got into truck driving. He stayed in the trucking industry for the next 30 years until he opened a commercial kitchen exhaust cleaning business in California.
About 14 years ago, Gilardoni purchased a home in Bullhead City with the idea of someday retiring here. That’s when his granddaughter hijacked his plans.
“I had my business up for sale in California,” explained Gilardoni, “and my daughter told me she was pregnant. “So I told her ‘You’re not raising a kid in Long Beach, so where are you going to buy a house and raise your child?’”
They decided the Prescott/Prescott Valley area was the place. Once that decision was made, not only did Gilardoni and his girlfriend also move out here, but so did his son-in-law’s family.
“My granddaughter has no idea, but she’s caused half a dozen families to leave California and buy businesses and change jobs,” added Gilardoni. “I can’t wait to start telling her those stories.”
Gilardoni went looking for a business opportunity in the area.
He came across Smartstyle. Smartstyle is a franchise owned and operated by the Regis Corporation. About three years ago, Regis decided to start selling them off and required franchisees to get blocks of salons, so if he wanted in, Gilardoni would have to purchase three locations. He purchased the locations in Prescott, Cottonwood and Bullhead City.
“We opened all three within a few days of each other,” Gilardoni said. “They were already existing. It wasn’t opening as much as transitioning. We opened Cottonwood and Prescott on the 26th of June last year and Bullhead on the 2nd of July.”
What did Gilardoni know about running a salon? He had been the General Manager for a trucking company and the owner of an exhaust cleaning business, but hair?
“Obviously I had no experience in the hair salon business,” said Gilardoni. “I am not a hair dresser by any means. This looks like an unusual thing, but if you look at my life, it really wasn’t. It’s just funny how life comes full circle.”
Of the three locations, the Bullhead City location is the busiest. Gilardoni credits the foot traffic of roughly 5,000 people a day walking past the door.
While there is a little stigma attached to the salon because it’s located inside a Walmart, but the quality of hair care rivals that of high end salon. Gilardoni credits the 11 stylists on duty who have extensive experience in all facets of haircare, including one stylist who has been working there for 20 years.
They offer everything from haircuts to hair coloring and perms for men, women and children from very young to very old.
They also feature high end hair products from Biolage, Paul Mitchell, Redken and others. In fact, the products make up a good portion of their sales.
“Because of the foot traffic, we do a lot of product sales,” added Gilardoni. “Our revenue is between 30-45% in product sales.”
Regular sales as well as standing discounts and benefits to Walmart employees help that.
“We do a lot of promos and standing promos,” added Gilardoni. “We have 20% off products when you are getting a service. That’s a standing promo along with senior discounts, military discounts, student discounts and a huge Walmart Associate discount.”
The family oriented salon features high end products and services at decent prices, and is open for appointments or walk-ins.
“We are a reasonably priced, highly qualified family salon that can do pretty much anything you want,” said Gilardoni.
