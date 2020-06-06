BULLHEAD CITY — If you’ve ever had food from Robert Hazlegrove and the Drifting Bistro, you know it’s extraordinary. But did you know the path Hazlegrove took to become one of the most talked about chefs in the area?
Hazlegrove grew up in Wilmington, North Carolina and attended East Carolina University.
“I started in food service at 17,” said Hazlegrove. “I started in a little pizza place as a dishwasher and back-stock.”
Hazlegrove had to work at the shop to finance his way through college. After graduation, he had a choice to make.
“I graduated with a degree in music education, but stayed in the culinary field,” said Hazlegrove. “It’s one of those fields where you either hate it and get out of it, or love it and you’re in it for life. Apparently it was in my blood and I stuck with it my whole adult life.”
Hazlegrove stayed in North Carolina and started by going to higher-end restaurants and getting into their management programs. From there, he found himself working at Appalachian State University in the catering and culinary department.
That led to him meeting, and starting an apprenticeship under, classic French-trained chef Andrew Bland from England.
Soon, Hazlegrove decided to move to Bullhead City. He was hired in management at the Colorado Belle/Edgewater properties, but when the market began to crash and layoffs were coming, again Hazlegrove had to make a decision.
“I decided that I wanted to market myself instead of working for somebody else,” said Hazlegrove. “I decided if I was going to put that kind of effort in, I might as well do it for myself.”
Hazlegrove opened a bakery before quickly learning that to make high-quality food, it costs more than what you can get at the store.
He then opened Burger Boys at the Laughlin Outlet Center. He later partnered with a friend to own all six restaurants in the Laughlin Food Court but learned that the mall couldn’t support six restaurants with its limited foot traffic.
“I regrouped and decided that catering has always been my forte and what I have always enjoyed,” said Hazlegrove. “So I started Cornucopia in 2015. As that progressed and I outgrew that is when I moved up to the Drifting Bistro LLC in 2017.”
With the Drifting Bistro, Hazlegrove worked primarily on catering, but also had a food trailer for special events.
“The idea was I wanted something that would be presentable for weddings and galas and more professional events, but at the same time still be usable for festivals,” said Hazlegrove. “I wanted a nice name. Didn’t want to pull up to a nice wedding with ‘Bob’s Tacos.’ ”
Hazlegrove has never looked back since. His classical training as a chef combined with his love for adventure and a good challenge is responsible for some of the most incredible takes on comfort food.
“I like taking things and twisting them a little bit,” explained Hazlegrove who now has over 30 years in the industry. “If I do tacos, I do it old fashioned. Put the meat in a smoker for 12 hours, hand shred and elevate them by the preparation of it. I like taking normal food that people love and giving it a little twist or a little notch up. I call it ‘Elevated comfort food’.
Hazlegrove isn’t shy about either the size of the event or the type of food requested, and in fact welcomes the challenge of new things.
“When I sit down and talk to my clients and my customers, I don’t shy away from anything,” said Hazlegrove. “I love a good challenge. I had a good friend who is Nigerian. We did a baby shower for them and I researched popular Nigerian dishes and practiced it. So when I did their baby shower I presented them with Nigerian dishes. It’s about exploration and learning.”
