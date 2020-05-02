SALT LAKE CITY — In an effort to provide greater flexibility for grocery shoppers, Smith’s Food & Drug announces expanded temporary store hours starting today.
Beginning Sunday, all 141 Smith’s locations will open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 6 to 8 a.m. for senior shoppers age 60 and older and will expand service hours for the general public from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. The remainder of the week (Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays), stores will be open to the general public from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Smith’s encourages and appreciates customers allowing senior citizens to move to the front of the line throughout the day.
Previously, Smith’s stores were open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to help keep stores stocked and cleaned overnight.
“We decided to expand our hours due to an improving supply chain and stronger product availability,” said Aubriana Martindale, Smith’s Corporate Affairs Manager. “Our stores have the capacity to serve more customers throughout the day while maintaining cleanliness and providing the products they want at our everyday low prices.”
Smith’s is providing masks for all store associates, who will be required to wear them or bring their own to wear. Smith’s has asked federal and state governments to designate grocery store associates as “extended first responders” or “emergency personnel” to help receive priority access to protective masks and other benefits. The retailer also encourages all customers to wear a mask while in the store.
The grocer has made other changes in response to the COVID-19 emergency, by waiving the pickup fee (generally $4.95) for all online orders, with no minimum purchase threshold required, in addition to the acceptance of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for Pickup to encourage more customers to use the low-contact service during the pandemic.
Pickup service allows customers to shop online for groceries at www.smithsfoodanddrug.com or the Smith’s app and pick up their order curbside, limiting contact. Smith’s currently offers Pickup at more than 70 stores.
“Through our ecommerce services, we remain committed to providing our customers with ways to save more time and maintain physical distancing during the pandemic,” Martindale added.
