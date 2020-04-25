BULLHEAD CITY — All the way down Riviera Boulevard in Bullhead City, across from the Riviera Marina and across the parking lot from CoVeu Drinkery and Eatery, is a little unassuming convenience store called Riviera Beer & Wine.
But that unassuming exterior hides a plethora of products inside to satiate nearly every appetite.
Riviera Beer and Wine is located at 506 Riviera Blvd., and for the past 14 years has been owned by Mike and Tonya Kannu.
The Kannus moved here in 2006 after owning a similar store in a city a little bigger than Bullhead City.
“We moved here from Detroit, Michigan,” said Kannu. “We ran away from the snow and cold weather to come here.”
Kannu said that they hadn’t considered moving here until a family member who owned the store called to see if they were interested in coming out.
“My brother-in-law’s uncle called us and said they had a store here and offered to sell it to us,” Kannu explained. “So my wife and I came here and checked it out and decided to stay. We like it. Even the heat is all right.”
The convenience store is somewhat of a family legacy, as family members own Speedway Mini-Mart in Fort Mohave as well as Eagle’s Beer and Wine Market up the street on Riviera.
The name says beer and wine for a reason. The bulk of sales out of the store go to tobacco products and beer. One step into the store and you can see why. The store boasts not just the big names in the beer industry, but something to satisfy even the pickiest (adventurous?) beer drinkers.
The store carries everything from the largest brewers to the smallest craft brewers. From ales to IPAs. From fruit-infused selections to the hoppiest double India Pale Ales. They even have gluten-free beer.
“We have specials every week on beer,” Kannu said. “Every week something different is on special.”
Throwing a party? Riviera can get that keg ordered for you and have it within a day.
But it doesn’t stop there. Feel like pre-made margaritas? Maybe some Mexican hot chocolate or hard lemonade?
And, of course, a full line of wines to suit every taste.
The store also offers the latest hot product — White Claw Hard Seltzers.
“The White Claws are really popular right now,” Kannu said. “We have singles, six packs, variety packs, everything. All different flavors.”
Headed for a day out on the water fishing, but find that you need to load up on supplies? Riviera has you covered. You can stop and get your food and drink, but they also have you covered for fishing essentials.
“We sell bait and the things you need to go fishing,” said Kannu. “We’ve got all the last-minute things that you might need. We do get a lot of people coming in last-minute who forgot weights or hooks or bait. Especially when everything is closed.”
That’s especially helpful being across the street from the marina.
Riviera also carries ice, ice cream, tobacco products and frozen food.
Kannu and his wife have three children and feel like moving to Bullhead was a great idea for the whole family, as they not only have joined their family here, but have created a whole new one in town.
“We love it here and have no plans to go anywhere else,” said Kannu. “Our neighbors treat us like family and I treat them like family. We look out for each other. The old neighborhood has really grown up over the past 14 years.
“I just appreciate everything Bullhead City and the people of Bullhead City have done for me,” added Kannu.
“We love everyone and appreciate their business.”
