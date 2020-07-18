BULLHEAD CITY — Jon Connaughty just can’t stand still. The owner of the Bullhead City Papa John’s, as well as a local real estate agent, spent much of his life moving around the country, but since he landed in Bullhead City, he focuses that energy on his two jobs as well as a great deal of community involvement.
Connaughty was born in Tucson in 1980. His father was in the Air Force, but then after leaving the Air Force he and Connaughty’s mom both worked for IBM and moved around quite a bit.
Before Connaughty finished elementary school, he had lived in Tucson, Florida, Pennsylvania, Colorado and back to Tucson. His family then moved to Minnesota where he would attend high school.
“I graduated there,” said Connaughty. “I really claim that as home.”
After high school, Connaughty moved to Phoenix and his life took an interesting turn when he started start a friendship that has lasted 20 years.
Connaughty walked into a Papa John’s and asked the owner, Mike Lueck, if he was hiring. Lueck hired him on the spot as a delivery driver.
“It was April 1st of 1999,” said Connaughty. “I remember because it was April Fool’s Day. Mike and I have now been best friends for 20 years.”
A few months later, Connaughty was given his own store to run. He, at that time, at age 19, was the youngest GM of a Papa John’s in Phoenix.
From there, he came to Kingman to work for Domino’s, but soon Lueck called again.
“I got a call from Mike saying he was opening a Papa Johns in Bullhead, and asking if I would run it for him,” said Connaughty.
That was in 2004. Connaughty opened one in Arkansas and spent four years in Ohio before getting another call from Lueck. This time Lueck was going into real estate and needed Connaughty to return and run his Papa John’s again. He returned and has stayed ever since.
“That’s where I stayed,” said Connaughty. “This is year nine of running this Papa John’s and two years ago I bought it.”
Connaughty, who was preparing for the birth of his second child with wife, Stephanie, had planned on getting the store running smoothly, then joining Lueck in real estate, but was delayed a bit with the birth of son Eli. Eli was the New Year’s baby at Valley View Medical Center in 2014.
Today, while he has his life firmly planted in Bullhead City, he has channeled that excess energy into community involvement. He is a Free Mason, a Shriner, the secretary for the Shrine Club, a Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassador and recently joined the Bullhead City/Mohave Valley Association of Realtors Board of Directors.
“I live to be busy,” said Connaughty. “If I have nothing to do, I just can’t sit still.”
With the Shriners club, he recently helped the club open the Miracle Mile Event Center in the Shriner building to hold community events.
With the Realtors Association, he was voted onto the board and a few months later was elected to President Elect.
With the Chamber of Commerce, he is the Chairperson for the Fun Zone and somehow has been able to convince the Papa John’s mascot, Mr. Slice, to attend and compete in a dance off with Culver’s Mr. Scoopie.
All this while running his business and selling homes.
“It’s incredible,” said Connaughty. “Last week we (Papa John’s Bullhead City) were number one in the region for sales, number two for sales growth and number one for orders growth and it’s been like that since March. Our region is 315 stores from Utah to New Mexico.”
Even though they are very busy, Connaughty and his employees make sure to still make time to give back.
“Everything I have I owe to Papa John’s,” said Connaughty. “So, when people ask me for donations, we love to donate. Biggest thing I support is the schools.It costs money to do, but it’s about doing the right thing for Bullhead. We’re small businesses in Bullhead and we are built on the backs of our community. They must support us, but in turn we have to support them.”
But he’s not done. Connaughty is looking to do more in the future both in community involvement and with business.
“When I’m President of the Realtors Board, I’m going to be urging Realtors to become involved in the community,” said Connaughty. “Don’t just do those mandated, required things. Love the place you live.
“I’m not stopping with Papa John’s and Real Estate. Maybe another franchise, but they get a little touchy sometimes. But I’m not done yet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.