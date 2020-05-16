BULLHEAD CITY — The National Association of Realtors has announced that Dale Kelley, a Realtor from Bullhead City, has become a Sterling Level investor in the Realtors Political Action Committee.
RPAC is a national, bipartisan grassroots-based political advocacy organization that works to protect the real estate industry and the dream of homeownership for Mohave County residents and across the country.
Kelley has supported RPAC for seven years and has been a member of the National Association of Realtors since November 2009. .
He has served on the local Realtor board as treasurer (2014), president (2015 and 2020), RPAC chair and Region 1 Vice President for the Arizona Association of Realtors. He also serves as a Mohave County Planning & Zoning commissioner.
“I support RPAC because doing so is important to my profession as well as my clients,” said Kelley.
Since 1969, RPAC has promoted the election of pro-real estate candidates across the United States. The purpose of RPAC is to elect officials who understand and support the interests of real estate professionals and their home buying, selling and investing clients. RPAC uses its resources to seek to elect candidates that understand and support real estate, and to develop public policies that allow consumers to own homes and build their communities through commercial investment. Mr. Kelley’s’s investment will be applied to supporting homeownership, commercial real estate transactions, and the very future of the real estate industry.
Current Realtor priorities include working to preserve the mortgage interest deduction and preventing the use of guarantee fees charged on Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac-backed loans to fund non-housing programs, which serves as a tax on consumers and prevents more qualified borrowers from becoming actual homeowners.
The National Association of Realtors, “The Voice for Real Estate,” is America’s largest trade association, representing 1.2 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.
