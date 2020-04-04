KINGMAN — The Kingman Healthcare Inc. Board of Directors has announced that C. William “Will” McConnell has been named as the next president and chief executive officer of Kingman Regional Medical Center.
KRMC is the largest employer in Mohave County with more than 2,000 employees.
McConnell will succeed Brian Turney, who retires June 1.
McConnell joins KRMC following 10 years at Mercy Hospital in Durango, Colorado, three of those as CEO. His 18 years of experience in the health care industry includes senior management positions in hospital operations, finance, human resources and quality management.
McConnell said he was not looking for a new job or to relocate when he was discovered and contacted by WittKieffer, the firm KRMC used to conduct its executive recruitment campaign.
“They beat the bushes for candidates when they have a search, and I got a couple of emails from WittKieffer. I just kind of set it off to the side and didn’t give it another thought,” McConnell said. “Two weeks later they followed up.”
McConnell said he and his wife decided to explore the Kingman opportunity and that visits and interviews produced a synergy between himself and the hospital’s staff and governing board.
“Their dedication to the community, their desire for the community to have great health care and their desire to maintain independence in today’s age of health care were all things that were very appealing,” he said. “It was clear that this was a place where I think I can do well.”
KHI Board Chairman Dave French said McConnell will be a great fit
for KRMC.
“We’re thrilled that Will has chosen to lead KRMC,” French said. “After evaluating hundreds of potential candidates, he was our first choice because of his proven success as a healthcare leader. But, most of all, he is a truly caring human being who will carry out our mission of serving our community with compassion and commitment.”
McConnell will reside in Kingman with his wife, Jenn, and three of their children. An older sibling is attending college.
McConnell holds a master’s degree in business administration from Wake Forest University. He also holds a master’s of science in manufacturing technology and a master’s certificate of finance, both from Colorado State University.
He holds a doctorate degree in interdisciplinary studies with a focus in organizational performance, change management, human resource development and statistics, also from Colorado State University.
