Bullhead City, AZ (86442)

Today

Sunny. Becoming windy late. High 81F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Windy early. Low 57F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.